A Fitting Send Off for 56 Years of Service

First, I must tell you what’s coming up! I never was interested in the Farm City BBQ till years after it started, but about 20 years ago I decided to see what it was all about. Lo and Behold, long before most of us arrived in Collier County, the farmers (very big back then) and cattlemen created an event to host the Naples businessmen and get to know each other, because they needed to work together for the betterment of all Collier County, so they called it Farm City BBQ. At that time, it was only held in Immokalee because that’s where the steaks came from and all the vegetables were grown and used right there. That’s where I learned that we grow potatoes right here in our county, plus we are the second largest cattle state in the USA! (Texas being the first). Everyone turns out wearing cowboy hats and boots, and the music is Country (and the last few years our outstanding entertainer was none other than Ben Allen and his band!) The local Native American community turns out, most coming to Florida way before us. I’d missed so many years before - my curiosity dragged me there, and I can tell you, I’ll never miss another one! They serve STEAK right from our cattlemen’s farms, the vegetables are grown right there in Immokalee, where they produce the famous “Immokalee Salad” and the only thing they don’t grow is the grapes for wine and ingredients for beer. Tickets are $25, including wine and beer, and the event is held Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, November 24, 2021 starting at 11:30 AM, at Robert’s Ranch, 1215 Roberts Avenue West in Immokalee. Many, many of your elected officials will be there from both the County and the City’s, and even the Fire Departments, EMS, and the Sheriff’s office is there every time, and so is the Sheriff! Plus, both of the city’s officials try to attend. The cost is $25 per person. If you feel you must bring a dog, you cannot bring that dog into the eating area. They are not welcome there. There will be signs saying as much. Last year one fella argued that his dog was gentle and clean, but an animal is an animal and will not be allowed entrance. I start my Thanksgiving dinner the night before (you know, the chopping, slicing, dicing, measuring, pies, etc. so I can enjoy the event, and I have 20 people I’m cooking for! Yup, I put my kids to work and we get it done with team work!) Ask any Kiwanian for tickets, I’m a Kiwanian, Marco Island Kiwanis has them, the Chambers both should have them as well. You’ll be so glad you attended. You’ll see people you never see in person. It’s lots of fun.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO