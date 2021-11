SpaceX successfully launched the Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station on the night of November 10. Crew-3 had faced delays due to bad weather and an unspecified illness afflicting one of the crew members. NASA said only that the illness was not related to COVID-19 and was a minor one, though past experience with illness in space indicates that even the most “minor” illness could become a major nuisance for the crew.

