CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Sow, Pierre-Louis propel UCSB past San Francisco St 119-65

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ctFkbg000

Amadou Sow and Josh Pierre-Louis scored 25 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara easily defeated San Francisco State 119-65 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Pierre-Louis also had eight rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ajay Mitchell added 11 points.

Jacob Huynh and Jalen Chandler both had 11 points for the Gators. Jalen Flanagan scored 10.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

St. John’s Rolls Past Mississippi Valley St., 119-61 in Home Opener

Points scored is most since 1990; largest margin of victory since 1951. St. John’s pummelled Mississippi Valley State, the worst team in Division I according to both offensive and defensive statistics, to the tune of 119-61 enroute to their eighth straight victory to open their season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Carnesecca Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Warith Alatishe propels Oregon St. past Portland St.

Warith Alatishe had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon State to a 73-64 win over Portland State on Tuesday night at Corvallis, Ore., in the season opener for both teams. Jarod Lucas added 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Maurice Calloo finished with 11...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
College Basketball
Santa Barbara, CA
Basketball
San Francisco, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
Santa Barbara, CA
College Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Derrick

LeBron, Westbrook propel Lakers past Rockets again, 119-117

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook added 27 points and the Los Angeles Lakers swept back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets with a 119-117 victory Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers,...
NBA
Noozhawk

UCSB Basketball Gets Off With a High-Flying Start to Season, 119-65

Josh Pierre-Louis brought some potent jumper cables to his first start for the UCSB basketball team. The high-leaping junior guard charged up the Gauchos’ season opener by scoring 22 of his career-high 25 points during the first half of a 119-65 rout over San Francisco State at the Thunderdome on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
KESQ

Smith’s basket sends San Jose St. past Cal St. Fullerton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Smith’s fadeaway jumper from 13 feet at the buzzer gave San Jose State a 78-76 season-opening win against Cal State Fullerton. Smith caught Trey Anderson’s baseline miss that ricocheted hard off the rim, turned and made the basket. The Titans used an 18-6 run in a 5 1/2-minute span late to tie it at 76. Shon Robinson scored 14 points for the Spartans, Smith 12 and Caleb Simmons 11. Latrell scored 17 points off the bench for the Titans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsb#Uc Santa Barbara#Gators#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UCSB plays Washington St.

UC Santa Barbara (1-0) vs. Washington State (2-0) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara and Washington State both look to put winning streaks together . LEADING THE WAY: .TERRIFIC TYRELL: Tyrell Roberts has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17...
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WBTV

San Francisco holds off Davidson, 65-60

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Despite a game-high 17 points from Luka Brajkovic, Davidson fell to San Francisco, 65-60, inside the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, Saturday evening. The Wildcats got within 31-29 on a Sam Mennenga trey with 15:10 to play, but the Dons responded with a...
DAVIDSON, NC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

San Francisco faces Samford

Samford (2-0) vs. San Francisco (3-0) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Samford and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won in their last game. San Francisco earned a 65-60 win over Davidson on Saturday, while Samford won 86-69 at home against Spring Hill on Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Haymon leads Northern Arizona over Benedictine Mesa 97-48

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Keith Haymon scored 21 points and Nik Mains added 20 points as Northern Arizona romped past Benedictine Mesa 97-48 on Monday night. Haymon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Mains also had three blocks. Jalen Cone had 12 points and six assists, and Carson Towt added 12 points...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Noozhawk

Washington State Swats UCSB for 73-65 Basketball Win

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s tough to drive through the forests of Pullman, Wash., especially with the roadblock that Washington State is throwing up this basketball season. UCSB had seven shots swatted and many others altered by the Cougars in its 73-65 defeat at Beasley Coliseum on Monday. “We were just...
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

450K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy