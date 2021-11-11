Tokar: Amid appeal, masks still required

By: Meghan Schiller, Jennifer Borrasso, and Chris Hoffman NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the region’s largest school districts took a vote on requiring face masks for the next few months or voting for “parent choice.” On Monday, the Norwin school board voted nearly unanimously to continue what the district announced last week: masks are optional. “Everyone should have the right to choose,” parent Lisa Lio said. “This is America.” “I’m thoroughly disappointed,” parent Amber Keefer said. “It is exactly what I expected. However, this administration has proven that they have no regard for science or legal mandates.” Regarding face masks, the school board...

