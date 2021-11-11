CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

BIBLE THOUGHT

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 6 days ago

“God’s voice thunders in marvelous ways; he does...

www.recordargusnews.com

Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What Book of the Bible Should I Read?

Did you know that the Bible is the most read book of all time? It has surpassed well known literary favorites such as The Lord of the Rings series, the Harry Potter series, The Diary of Anne Frank, and To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2012, The Business Insider even recorded that the Bible had sold more than 3.9 billion copies.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What is the Law of Sacrifice in the Bible?

In the Bible a sacrifice is an offering which presents divinity by way of expiation or propitiation, or as a token acknowledgement or thanksgiving; to immolate on the altar of God, in order to atone for sin, to procure favor, or to express thankfulness. All in all, there is no success without sacrifice. Oftentimes, some people are called to give up more than others; however, in the end, everyone must sacrifice something at some point. Sacrifices are instructive as well as worshipful. They are usually accompanied by prayer, devotion, and dedication.
RELIGION
idahocountyfreepress.com

Seminar concludes, Bible study to follow

KAMIAH — Steve and Becki Rogers, speakers for “Journey out of Darkness and into the Light”, opened their three-weekend seminar on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Clearwater 12 Motel in Kamiah. Personal stories of hope and Bible studies on topics such as “Our Day in Light of Bible Prophecy”, “Evil in Chains”, and “The Agenda of the Beast” were presented. Gift drawings for “Origins” DVDs, the book “Playing the Devil’s Game”, and exquisitely carved birds were a highlight each evening.
KAMIAH, ID
#Bible
thepampanews.com

One of the strangest sights in the Bible

Many of the most memorable events in the Bible center around God’s incredible miracles. From Creation, to the universal Flood, to the plagues, to the dividing of the Red Sea, to the walls of Jericho, to Elijah and Elisha raising the dead, to the miracles of Jesus, to the empty tomb, the Bible is filled with amazing, awesome, unusual miracles. However, that is not what I mean by “strange”.
PAMPA, TX
theacorn.com

Book an exploration of the Bible

“Speed Bumps on the Way to Heaven” byApril Vider is an exploration of the Bible and its relevancy in our lives. The Bookworm in Camarillo will host a book signing with the author from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sat, Nov. 6 at 93 E. Daily Drive. In the book,...
CAMARILLO, CA
Wicked Local

Good News: Bible story collage

Bible Story Collages are fun and easy to make, and they provide the children with a chance to be creative independently. They are also a positive reminder of favorite Bible stories and the morals that accompany them. To make Bible story collages, you need Bibles and Bible concordances, colored construction...
RELIGION
Lancaster Online

Bible is no basis for Bausman (letter)

Charles Bausman claims he is driven by his Christianity (“Who’s Charles Bausman? A closer look at the pro-Putin blogger,” Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). Can someone please tell me what version of Christianity supports the views of white nationalists, is antisemitic and is seemingly pro-Russian, hence anti-American?. Mr. Bausman,...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Neshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Joshua 24:15

"And if it is evil in your eyes to serve the Lord, choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your fathers served in the region beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” — Joshua 24:15 (ESV)
RELIGION
WacoTrib.com

Shane & Shane = Bible & music at local fundraiser

Christian worship musicians Shane Everett and Shane Barnard, best known as the duo Shane & Shane, say their Friday night concert at Harris Creek Baptist Church is aimed at raising funds for the Shepherd’s Heart mobile food pantry, but that won’t change its content or theme. It’s all about praising...
RELIGION
ubalt.edu

First Love Present Bible Talk

Description: — Just a short time to spare to talk about the things of God. A deeper look into following Christ and studying the contents of the bible. Also a great time of fellowship, good vibes, and a beautiful, exciting, nice, and mood-changing atmosphere. This event is organized by a...
BALTIMORE, MD
thepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: Fully Equipped Pilgrims

When our son left for his first year of college, I recall writing down a list of things that he would need to take. The Lord had already taken care of his tuition which included his meal plans. (That’s another column.) But this list would include his daily needs. I...
RELIGION
pinalcentral.com

A subway, a Bible and an unlikely friendship

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — It’s nighttime on the D.C. Metro. A young woman rummages through her purse, finds what she’s looking for; the subway slows to a stop and she hurries to get off, and get home after a long day. A young man boards; perhaps they pass one another,...
UNIONTOWN, PA
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Marijuana use and the Bible

This opinion column does not address or denounce prescribed medicinal use of marijuana or any other such substance — Pastor Moench. Some time ago I was asked, “According to the Bible, is marijuana use wrong?” The Bible doesn’t speak specifically about “marijuana use. However, there are Biblical principles that would apply.
RELIGION
southeastoutlook.org

Bible & Beach heading to Lake Michigan

Bible & Beach, Southeast Christian Church’s annual conference for high school students, is changing locations but not changing its purpose. For 2022, the weeklong camp normally held in Florida will be held at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. And, yes, there is a beach in Michigan. “The purpose is not...
MICHIGAN STATE
byfaithonline.com

The Foundation for Our Ministry: The Bible as the Word of God

All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work. 2 Timothy 3:16–17 — Truth is at stake in the world today. Biblical illiteracy is commonplace, even...
RELIGION
blufftontoday.com

Ring: Redemption rules the Bible, and Hollywood as well

Every day I am amazed at what people watch on their televisions or streaming venues. There are plenty out there. I watch things on Netflix and Amazon Prime. It’s competition out there on the airwaves. More families, especially younger families, are abandoning standard television, which today is cable or dish.
RELIGION
Lancaster Online

Renewed focus on the Bible [letter]

It was President Ronald Reagan who brought our great republic to respect before the world. Under his leadership, it was good to be an American. Pride was restored. During Reagan’s tenure, the Rev. Jerry Falwell led the rise of the Moral Majority movement, which was founded in 1979 and resulted in a phenomenal surge of Christian and private schools.
EDUCATION
Forward

The hardest Bible quiz in the world is not for the casual Jew

When I answered 10 qualifying questions for the world’s biggest Hebrew Bible test, I got exactly one right. But, despite the fact that this is statistically worse than guessing, I was eager to attend the U.S. finals of that same quiz. Chidon HaTanach, an annual competition that tests scholars on...
RELIGION
ppioneer.com

Project for Pollock Bible Club students

On the first Wednesday in November, after school, the Pollock Bible Club students were busy packing Christmas Shoeboxes for children around the world. Approximately 30 shoeboxes were filled with crayons, pencils, small toys, essential clothing items, hygiene items, hair decorations and a harmonica. Generous gifts from the Presbyterian Church members and other community members made it possible to pack these […]
POLLOCK, SD

