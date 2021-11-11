CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Nancy Drew - The Vision of the Birchwood Prisoner - Review

By Prpleight
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weeks episode wasn’t as actiony as some episode have been. It was a heavy character episode that confirmed what I’m betting many fans were theorizing; that the really clean heart removal was done by something supernatural. Carson got what few answers Ace had about the fact that his...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ratings: CBS Dramas Eye Season Highs in Audience, Nancy Drew Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday drama trifecta all hit season highs in audience, while S.W.A.T. also landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win. S.W.A.T. (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) and Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth (but of course easily copped Friday’s largest audience). Tying S.W.A.T. for the demo win were ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5) and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5), both of which were down a tenth. Elsewhere, NBC’s Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady, while The CW’s Nancy Drew (310K/0.0) slipped a new audience low. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’: Peyton List and James Remar Cast as Tim’s Sister and Father

The Rookie‘s Sergeant Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is getting some family members as Peyton List (The Tomorrow People) and James Remar (Dexter) are joining the ABC series as his sister and father, respectively. As first reported by TVLine, List will play Gennifer “Genny” Bradford, who, much like her “baby brother,”...
TV SERIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Nancy Drew’ 3×05 review: “The Vision of the Birchwood Prisoner” has George confront the past

The CW’s Nancy Drew typically follows an episode structure where 1-2 mysteries are being tackled at a time. The pacing is streamlined and easy to follow. In the case of “The Vision of the Birchwood Prisoner,” the chapter was all over the place. Each of the Drew Crew members focused on their own mini-plots before finding a way to connect to each other’s stories. This approach made the chapter feel like it was being pulled in many different directions as one arc shifted to another. It was an exhausting takeaway bouncing around the Drew Crew’s chaos in Horseshoe Bay.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 5

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 5, tensions mounted when the sleuth realized there were two men in her life she could be falling for. Meanwhile, Nancy asked Temperance for help with an occult approach to getting answers. However, Temperance had a trick up her sleeve to get some answers...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
FanSided

Nancy Drew Season 3, Episode 7 spoilers: Saving George

The Drew Crew may have a chance to save George from her 10-year lifespan on Nancy Drew Season 3, Episode 7. Here’s a look at what to expect on the episode. George has the knowledge of her 10-year lifespan hanging over her head. While Odette isn’t coming to the forefront of George’s conscience anymore, that isn’t stopping the problems of George being possessed. Two souls in one body leads to a lot of problems.
TV SERIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Nancy Drew’ 3×06 review: “The Myth of the Ensnared Hunter” forces Ace to confront Mr. Bobbsey

Bertram Bobbsey couldn’t keep it together on “The Myth of the Ensnared Hunter.” Nancy Drew’s resident petty criminal and master thief fell under the weight of his crimes. If he had just stuck to the straight and narrow after being released from prison earlier, he would’ve avoided heading back there. Continuing his criminal games only spelled more trouble for him in Horseshoe Bay. His capture closed the book on the Bobbsey storyline and set Ace up nicely for future plots to come (let’s go #Nace fans!). “The Myth of the Ensnared Hunter” was a good episode to get the show back on track.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1 Said Goodbye To Another Character After Losing Maddie

Spoilers ahead for the November 15 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, called “Defend In Place.”. The fifth season of 9-1-1 has delivered some big changes to the cast, featuring some more than previously, shifting others into different positions , and of course Maddie leaving Los Angeles as a result of her postpartum depression. Now, the show has said goodbye to another important character, although under better circumstances than Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, as well as with the expectation of eventually returning. Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael is leaving LA.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birchwood
cbslocal.com

The Gambit of the Tangled Souls – Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Friday, November 19, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. FOREVER YOUNG – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends race to find the relic that could finally untangle George’s (Leah Lewis) soul from Odette Lamar’s, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) are affected by a mystical substance that prompts a temporary return to the lowered inhibitions of adolescence.
NANCY, KY
spoilertv.com

Y: The Last Man - Victoria - Review: "The Real You Is A Shadow And It Is Always There"

Chaos and isolation were two big themes in the last two episodes of Y: The Last Man and the season (series?) finale combined a little bit of both. It is kind of bittersweet to write the potential end of a very promising and interesting show; the cast, the writers and the crew did an amazing job at portraying these characters and their struggle to restore some kind of order in the world. Every character has brought something very meaningful to the series and I really hope they get to continue this journey somewhere else, where they can explore more of the story.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Recap: Read It and Weep

There’s got to be a mourning after. And in the second half of Thursday’s tear-stained Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossover, it began, even as the aftershocks of the devastating gas line explosion threatened to take out yet another firefighter. Who emerged from the hour with a pulse — and who emerged with a whole lot more? Read on… ‘TAKE GOOD CARE OF HIM, OR I’LL COME BACK AND KILL YOU… BUT SERIOUSLY, I HAVE THE TRAINING’ | No sooner had Winston and Cormac wheeled Farouk in for his secret surgery in “Bottle Up and Explode” than the aforementioned blast rocked Grey Sloan, sending...
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Veronica Mars' and 'Nancy Drew' Influenced Each Other

The CW’s latest supernatural drama Nancy Drew recently began its third season, but it came with a lot of history -- more than 90 years of it, in fact. The CW’s Nancy follows a long tradition of mystery solving for the teen character, which began with the Carolyn Keene novels in 1930. She also follows in the footsteps of another girl detective: Veronica Mars.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.08 - Sistervention... - Press Release

ANGELA TRIES TO HELP LEAH, AS TEDDY CONTINUES TO PLOT TO REGAIN HIS POWER ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, ON FOX. Angela holds a "sistervention" for Leah, whose marriage to Raymond is still on the rocks. Meanwhile, Teddy's birthday celebration includes trying to one-up Alex and keep Raymond at bay, and Nikki and Nate attempt to bond. Then, Tyrique's jealousy grows as Angela gets closer to Nate in the all-new "Sistervention... " episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Big Leap - Episode 1.10 - Swan Song - Promo + Press Release

THE FINALE IS COMING ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29, ON FOX. With only two days to go until the big finale, the cast preps for their final performance. Nick must make the hard decision of following his brain or his heart, and Julia is stuck in a tough position when Kevin tries to win her back. Meanwhile, Justin and Simon try to navigate a new challenge in their relationship and Brittney works on standing up to her mom in the all-new "Swan Song" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-110) (TV-D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Woman In The House - Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Michael Ealy is set as a lead opposite Kristen Bell and Tom Riley in Netflix’s eight-episode limited series The Woman in the House, from Gloria Sanchez Productions (Dead To Me, Hustlers). Ealy will play Douglas, Anna’s (Bell) ex-husband. Bookish and pragmatic, he still has love for Anna but their past...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS - Episode 19.09 - Collective Memory - Press Release

WHEN A HOTSHOT FINANCIAL ADVISOR IS FOUND SHOT AT A NAVAL STATION, NCIS INVESTIGATES THE CASE BY INTERVIEWING THE VICTIM’S THREE-DIMENSIONAL HOLOGRAM OF HERSELF, ON “NCIS,” MONDAY, DEC. 6. “Collective Memory” – When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy