CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Infrastructure measure is good for Pa.

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 6 days ago

I t’s been 35 years since Ronald Reagan made the comment that “The...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Relief coming to 16 major airports in PA, from the Federal Infrastructure funds

Harrisburg, PA — Federal Infrastructure funds usually come every few years, but don’t address key areas of priority beyond roads and bridges. State lawmakers are calling President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act crucial to other areas needing improvement within Pennsylvania. “This is a huge investment that just...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
recordargusnews.com

Roads, transit, Internet: What’s in the infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden signed into law Monday has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband Internet and more. The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country. It’s a historic investment that the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
local21news.com

Lawmakers discuss how Infrastructure dollars will benefit PA

Dauphin County, PA — Pennsylvania is set to receive billions of dollars from President Biden's Infrastructure plan. On Friday, State Representative Patty Kim and Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick talked about how this new bill will impact the state by fixing roads and bridges while offering more jobs at the same time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

John Micek: Pa.’s Fitzpatrick’s ‘yes’ on infrastructure is least of GOP’s problems

If you needed further confirmation of Washington’s current state of dysfunction, consider this: The 13 Republican lawmakers who voted with Democrats to send a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden’s desk late Friday night are finding themselves threatened with primaries and worse for their (alleged) singular act of heresy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

House Committee Approves PA Broadband Expansion Measure

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would bring much-needed broadband service to rural areas of the state has been approved by the PA House Consumer Affairs Committee. House Bill 2071 would establish the PA Broadband Development Authority to facilitate funds anticipated through a federal infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress. The Commonwealth is expected to receive at least $100 million initially with the potential to obtain more after the authority develops a statewide plan for broadband expansion. The authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in developing broadband or having broadband developed, helping to minimize duplication and maximize the use of existing infrastructure. The authority would also be charged with identifying access to funding sources and help coordinate joint efforts for broadband build-out. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#English Language
wskg.org

Measure banning private grants for election ops clears key PA House committee

HARRISBURG, PA (WSKG) — The House State Government Committee moved a bill forward along party lines Monday that would limit how county election departments can be funded. Under the measure, the Department of State and individual counties would have to refuse any “private donations” that would be used for “operating elections, employing staff or selecting and equipping a polling place or for use in voter education or outreach.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy