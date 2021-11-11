Infrastructure measure is good for Pa.

Harrisburg, PA — Federal Infrastructure funds usually come every few years, but don’t address key areas of priority beyond roads and bridges. State lawmakers are calling President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act crucial to other areas needing improvement within Pennsylvania. “This is a huge investment that just...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJAC) — Sen. Bob Casey said the newly signed infrastructure package contains a lot of funding for state projects and will “create a hell of a lot of jobs” once the money starts rolling in. “It’s a great win for the state because we can make investments we...
In a letter, the ex-lawmakers condemned violence and other threats against GOP 'yes' votes on the sprawling package.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden signed into law Monday has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband Internet and more. The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country. It’s a historic investment that the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad […]
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden's signature on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure act will put money in a pipeline that will help communities across Western Pennsylvania in dealing with needs that have been building for years. "This is the biggest investment that the federal government has made in infrastructure in over...
Dauphin County, PA — Pennsylvania is set to receive billions of dollars from President Biden's Infrastructure plan. On Friday, State Representative Patty Kim and Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick talked about how this new bill will impact the state by fixing roads and bridges while offering more jobs at the same time.
The scars of historical coal mining are so embedded in the landscape of Pennsylvania that it can be hard to imagine them gone. Heaps of coal waste shadow communities, mine drainage leaves streams orange and lifeless and homeowners buy insurance against the risk that their property might slump into a mine void abandoned a lifetime ago.
'We have had infrastructure week after infrastructure week. And I am proud to say that we have delivered,' U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-8th District, said.
If you needed further confirmation of Washington’s current state of dysfunction, consider this: The 13 Republican lawmakers who voted with Democrats to send a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden’s desk late Friday night are finding themselves threatened with primaries and worse for their (alleged) singular act of heresy.
HARRISBURG – Legislation that would bring much-needed broadband service to rural areas of the state has been approved by the PA House Consumer Affairs Committee. House Bill 2071 would establish the PA Broadband Development Authority to facilitate funds anticipated through a federal infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress. The Commonwealth is expected to receive at least $100 million initially with the potential to obtain more after the authority develops a statewide plan for broadband expansion. The authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in developing broadband or having broadband developed, helping to minimize duplication and maximize the use of existing infrastructure. The authority would also be charged with identifying access to funding sources and help coordinate joint efforts for broadband build-out. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With this week’s election results in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly needed a jolt of good news. And on Friday, he finally got a little. The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by his Democrats, passed a $1...
HARRISBURG, PA (WSKG) — The House State Government Committee moved a bill forward along party lines Monday that would limit how county election departments can be funded. Under the measure, the Department of State and individual counties would have to refuse any “private donations” that would be used for “operating elections, employing staff or selecting and equipping a polling place or for use in voter education or outreach.”
John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
Cleta Mitchell was appointed to the board of advisors on August 21, records show. Mitchell was on the phone call with Donald Trump when he tried to overturn the 2020 election. Mitchell resigned from her law firm after the Washington Post published audio of the phone call. On January 2,...
A federal agency that was run by a college friend of Jared Kushner and assigned $100 million to spend on fixing the Covid supply chain crunch has so far failed to invest a single dime, according to a new government watchdog report. In 2020, the Trump administration directed the International...
Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. The FBI has raided the home of a Republican election official in Colorado accused of facilitating the leak of sensitive election data to QAnon influencer Ron Watkins. The raid on...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
Jared Kushner has evidently failed to produce documents to lawmakers that they say "are known to exist" about a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite" and communications with a Belarusian-American businessman named Sergei Millian. It had not been reported that a "Russian backdoor overture" was discussed in emails that Kushner...
The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
