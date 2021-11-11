Infrastructure measure is good for Pa.

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would bring much-needed broadband service to rural areas of the state has been approved by the PA House Consumer Affairs Committee. House Bill 2071 would establish the PA Broadband Development Authority to facilitate funds anticipated through a federal infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress. The Commonwealth is expected to receive at least $100 million initially with the potential to obtain more after the authority develops a statewide plan for broadband expansion. The authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in developing broadband or having broadband developed, helping to minimize duplication and maximize the use of existing infrastructure. The authority would also be charged with identifying access to funding sources and help coordinate joint efforts for broadband build-out. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

