THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

A new study by money.co.uk has revealed where the world is planning on retiring to the most, crowning France as the most sought-after retirement hotspot. With restrictions starting to lift around the world, the study analysed where the inhabitants of 142 different countries are searching to retire to the most on Google.
Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
In early November, US Navy ships, including the Sixth Fleet's flagships, returned to the Black Sea. The visit is a sign of the US's increasing focus on the region, where NATO forces are spending more time. The increased military activity reflects the sea's strategic value amid tensions between NATO and...
The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
Ankara [Turkey], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish Defence Ministry denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defence department. A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week...
The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
Brace for delays and disruptions. That's the message from AccuWeather forecasters as an active weather pattern in the days ahead of Thanksgiving could result in travel nightmares. With the clock ticking and many preparing to get a head start on travel ahead of Thanksgiving, AccuWeather forecasters are warning Americans may...
In October, a US submarine collided with what is believed to have been a seamount in the South China Sea. USS Connecticut is one of the US's most sophisticated subs, leading to suspicions it was gathering intelligence. The Navy is unlikely to disclose the mission, but if it would only...
Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the U.S. Treasury from enforcing a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that prohibited states from using the pandemic relief funds to offset new tax cuts. U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler ruled Monday in Alabama that Congress exceeded its...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
The Cuban people 'have been met with apathy from the highest levels of the Church hierarchy.'. Three members of Congress from Miami-Dade have called out leadership within the Roman Catholic Church for its weak response to human rights protests in Cuba. In a joint letter Friday to Archbishop Christophe Pierre,...
