Wizards beat Cavs 97-94 on late 3-pointer

Kyle Kuzma was an assassin for the Wizards down the stretch in an gutsy 97-94 victory over the Cavaliers to improve to 8-3 on the season. After the game, Kuzma had his own way of describing their efforts in the clutch.
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t supposed to factor into end-of-season awards. They did when LeBron James was around, sure, but this is a franchise that has not posted a winning season without James since 1998. This season they were not expected to sniff a winning record. Nine games into a season...
The Cleveland Cavaliers learned Monday ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets that backup center Kevin Love was out for an indeterminate amount of time due to health and safety protocols. The hammer came again, as around midday on Wednesday Lauri Markkanen joined Love on the list of unavailable players.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have regained a winning record after surviving another cardiac game, this time at home against a struggling Portland Trail Blazers team. With the hard-earned 107-104 victory, the Cavs have now won four of their last six assignments. Following an impressive five-game campaign away from home, they made...
Rematches are some of the most interesting elements of the NBA’s regular season. Both teams have data on one another, and not just broad, general data, but the specific stuff you can only generate when you play a team yourself. Both teams know the schematics they tried, what worked and what didn’t, and they have a chance to recalibrate.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored a career high 37 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers outlast the New York Knicks 126- 109 on Sunday night. Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16. Rubio’s previous career high was 34 with Utah against San […]
Like a thief in the night, the Cleveland Cavaliers escaped from Scotiabank Arena with a successful heist over the streaking Toronto Raptors. After trailing for nearly the entire game, the Cavs swooped in from behind to snatch the 102-101 win with mere seconds remaining in the game. Trailing all the...
The Washington Wizards are continuing their hot start to the NBA season with a 101-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 101-94 on Sunday. Nevertheless, the reigning NBA champs nearly pulled off an upset, coming to within 4 points with 2 minutes to go. Both teams seemed tired and out of focus during the last 5 minutes and several turnovers on both sides left the score at 98-94 for the Wizards with 30 seconds to go. Beal dribbled the clock down into what seemed to be another hero-iso possession. Avdija then came to help as Beal got doubled, at which point the Bucks defense inexplicably doubled Deni.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a strong start to the season, winning six of their first ten games and racking up a number of impressive wins. One of the standout factors of their success has been the low point totals of their opponents, holding teams under 100 points three times, and under 105 six times.
The Milwaukee Bucks kept their uneven start going in this one, with a 94-101 loss against the Washington Wizards. It was a narrow first quarter with the Bucks falling barely behind 26-24 after one period. Milwaukee edged ahead by halftime, snaring a 52-49 lead at halftime. Unfortunately, the Wizards found their groove in the third and the Bucks had to try and fight back in the final period. Milwaukee had their chances to try and take advantage of Wizards turnovers late, but had their own bumbles out of bound to blow any chance at winning it.
The Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-94 on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... It would not be a stretch whatsoever to say that the Wizards would have lost in Cleveland on Wednesday night if it weren't for Kyle Kuzma. They were down nine points with six minutes to go and down four points with 30 seconds on the clock. But Kuzma hit four 3-pointers in the final 5:42, including two in the last 26 seconds, as the Wizards stunned the Cavs on the road.
The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to extend their winning streak to five games on Wednesday when they open a four-game homestand against the Washington Wizards. The Cavaliers, however, were left with a sour feeling after their 126-109 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Starting guard Collin Sexton sustained a meniscus tear in his left knee and will be sidelined indefinitely.
WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (30), Kyle Kuzma (15), Montrezl Harrell (15) BUCKS: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29), Grayson Allen (19), Jrue Holiday (14) Behind a game-high 30 points from Bradley Beal, the Wizards topped the defending-champion Bucks 101-94 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Kyle Kuzma added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The win snaps an eight-game losing streak to Milwaukee and brings the Wizards’ record at Capital One Arena this season to 5-1.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. On Wednesday, the Wizards are back on the road after a three-game homestand, taking on the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Washington and Cleveland are each coming off two days rest. In their last outing Wizards topped the Bucks behind 30 points from Bradley Beal and the Cavaliers beat the Knicks 126-109 for their fourth consecutive win.
WRAP-UP In the past, stopping Bradley Beal was the key to stopping the Wizards. That was not the case on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers tipped off a four-game homestand with a solid defensive effort that held Washington’s sharpshooting superstar in check. Instead, it was one of the newest Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, who drilled a three-pointer with 11.4 seconds to play – sinking the Wine & Gold, 97-94, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
