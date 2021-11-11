CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor accused of faking hypothermia so he could be airlifted off highest mountain in US

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckFqW_0ctFhDnJ00

A doctor is facing charges after he called emergency rescue services and allegedly faked hypothermia in a bid to get himself rescued from Denali, instead of descending the mountain on his own.

Denali, formerly known as Mt McKinley, is North America ’s highest mountain with its summit at 20,320ft.

Dr Jason Lance, 47, a radiologist from Ogden city in Utah, is facing three charges for the 24 May incident, according to the criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks, Alaska Federal Court .

The complaint said that on 24 May, Dr Lance and his 31-year-old traveling partner Adam Rawski, set out from Denali’s Camp 3, at 14,000ft, to reach the summit.

They were somewhere between 18,600ft and 19,200ft, when Dr Lance noticed that his partner was exhibiting symptoms of altitude sickness.

At 17,200ft, temperatures drop below -30F (-34.44°C) and climbers experience strong winds, according to the American Alpine Institute.

The complaint stated that Dr Lance realised his partner was too ill to continue and decided to leave him with another pair of climbers. He then proceeded towards the summit with Mr Rawski’s satellite text-messaging device.

But soon after, the other pair and Dr Lance gave up on their climb and decided to help Mr Rawski descend. Neither of the four climbers were using a rope. Around 6pm, Mr Rawski fell from the mountain “tumbling approximately 1,000ft,” the complaint said, reported The Daily Beast .

All three then alerted emergency rescue services and Mr Rawski was soon airlifted to a nearby hospital.

After this, Dr Lance texted emergency services that he was stuck without equipment after Mr Rawski’s fall and also needed to be evacuated.

He was told to email Denali Park services directly. Around an hour later, Denali Park Services asked him to use a safety rope to descend the mountain. But Dr Lance kept insisting that he had no rope and needed evacuation.

“The helicopter cannot come to your location and is not flying anymore tonight. Do you have a rope with you? Your only option tonight is descent,” said the message by the Park rangers.

Dr Lance then alleged hypothermia in an attempt to get rescued. “Cant decend [sic] safely. Patients in shock. Early hypothermia... Can’t you land east of pass?” he messaged back, according to the complaint.

Denali Park rescuers then launched a helicopter to rescue the three climbers, but it turned around at 17,200ft, when guides informed them that the three climbers were descending by themselves.

Dr Lance was not informed that a helicopter had been launched.

The next morning, when park services officers reached his tent to gather Mr Rawski’s belongings, Dr Lance appeared evasive and did not immediately handover the satellite device, the complaint stated. Though he was asked not to delete any messages or manipulate the device in any way, Dr Lance used his backpack to cover himself as he worked on the device.

Authorities later found that Dr Lance had deleted the initial messages where he said that they needed to be rescued due to lack of equipment and not hypothermia.

The other two climbers who descended with him also informed rangers that they had tried to convince Dr Lance to use the safety rope and start descending, but Dr Lance insisted on waiting to be rescued by emergency services.

Dr Lance has called the allegations “baseless” in a statement to The Daily Beast. He is scheduled to appear in court on 29 November in a detention hearing.

Comments / 5

TerYon
6d ago

Charge him for the expense of the rescue and add a significant fine to the dollar amount. Simple enough!

Reply
14
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Trooper Tragically Dies

A Pennsylvania state police trooper died on Thursday morning, according to State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick. Trooper Dung X. Martinez, 57, had recently been hospitalized for exposure to COVID-19, according to the PA State Troopers Association. His official cause of death has not b…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
International Business Times

Entire Family Mysteriously Dies Just Minutes After Entering 5-Star Hotel's Sauna

A Russian family of four was found dead in the sauna of a luxury hotel located near the Albanian capital of Tirana last week, police said. The bodies of the four tourists, identified as Sergey Burenkov, 60, his wife Natalya Burenkova, 58, the couple's daughter Katya, 31 and her partner Nikita Belousov, 37, were discovered at the Gloria Palace Hotel in Qerret at around 10:20 p.m. last Friday, 7News.com.au reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Hypothermia#Altitude Sickness#Alaska Federal Court#Denali Park Services
SFGate

Missing woman featured by 'Dateline' found dead off California road

A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County. Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Instagram influencer, German tourist dead after Mexican drug shootout

A California Instagram influencer was among two killed Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Tulum. One of the women killed was Anjali Ryot — a 25-year-old travel blogger who had more than 42,000 Instagram followers — according to authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located. German Jennifer Henzold, 35 was also killed by the gunfire, which came about 10 p.m. local time, according to News.com.au.
SAN JOSE, CA
whdh.com

DA: Mother who claimed she did not have money to bury dead baby put body inside bedroom wall

CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly placed her dead baby inside a crate before putting the crate inside her bedroom wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Investigators responding to a home on Lookout Avenue last Thursday to check on the wellbeing of a child learned that 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, of Charleroi, had lied to Child and Youth Services about the whereabouts of the baby and that the baby had died in February from SIDS at their former home on Upper Crest Avenue, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told KDKA.
CHARLEROI, PA
The Independent

