Rutgers Basketball survives scare, defeats Lehigh in overtime

The Girls Basketball team opened up regular season play at Brown County on Tuesday night. The game battled back and forth for the first two quarters. The Golden Bears led 15-8 after the first quarter. Brown County answered in the second quarter with a 10-2 run to make the score 18-17 going into half time. The Golden Bears continued to struggle early on in the second half letting Brown County take a 25-21 lead. The momentum of the game changed for the Golden Bears following a timeout. Shelbyville proceeded to put together a game changing 10-2 run to take a 35-27 lead to end the third quarter. The Golden Bears controlled the fourth quarter winning the game by a final score of 47-36. Junior guard Kylee Edwards paced the Golden Bears with 22 points. Ava Wilson had 9, Abby Brenner had 6, Madison Phares had 5, and Madison Bassett had 4 points. Ella Johnson rounded out the scoring for the Golden Bears with 1 point. Madison Phares was awarded the Game Changer Chain for her effort on the boards, grabbing multiple loose balls, and always bringing the positive energy needed. The JV Golden Bears won in stylish fashion and both teams started the season off 1-0. The Golden Bears will host Waldron on Tuesday November 9th with basketball starting at 6 pm.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO