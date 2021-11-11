ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers Basketball survives scare, defeats Lehigh in overtime

By Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport Publisher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn't pretty early on, but Rutgers Basketball has opened their 2021-22 season with a victory, defeating the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in overtime by a final score of 73-70. You can chalk this one up to first game jitters, but the offense was bad all game long, especially from deep as...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLUC

MTU Women survive exhibition scare from UW-Oshkosh

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ellie Mackay scored 28 points and Michigan Tech women’s basketball grabbed a 71-67 win over University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in an exhibition contest Thursday night at the Student Development Complex Gymnasium. Mackay shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and 10 of 18 from the field as the Huskies drew separation in the second half and held on.
HOUGHTON, MI
Daily Targum

Rutgers field hockey defeats Indiana 3-1 in Big Ten quarterfinal

After a record-breaking regular season, the No. 3 Rutgers field hockey team claimed victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals over No. 7 Indiana 3-1. The comeback win serves as head coach Meredith Civico’s 100th career win. “This is just an absolute testament to the players on this team and...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Basketball Defeat Brown County

The Girls Basketball team opened up regular season play at Brown County on Tuesday night. The game battled back and forth for the first two quarters. The Golden Bears led 15-8 after the first quarter. Brown County answered in the second quarter with a 10-2 run to make the score 18-17 going into half time. The Golden Bears continued to struggle early on in the second half letting Brown County take a 25-21 lead. The momentum of the game changed for the Golden Bears following a timeout. Shelbyville proceeded to put together a game changing 10-2 run to take a 35-27 lead to end the third quarter. The Golden Bears controlled the fourth quarter winning the game by a final score of 47-36. Junior guard Kylee Edwards paced the Golden Bears with 22 points. Ava Wilson had 9, Abby Brenner had 6, Madison Phares had 5, and Madison Bassett had 4 points. Ella Johnson rounded out the scoring for the Golden Bears with 1 point. Madison Phares was awarded the Game Changer Chain for her effort on the boards, grabbing multiple loose balls, and always bringing the positive energy needed. The JV Golden Bears won in stylish fashion and both teams started the season off 1-0. The Golden Bears will host Waldron on Tuesday November 9th with basketball starting at 6 pm.
BASKETBALL
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh goes toe-to-toe with Rutgers, falls short 73-70

After a high-energy first half for the men’s basketball team, Rutgers was able to force overtime and escape with a 73-70 win, handing the Mountain Hawks their first loss of the year. Marques Wilson led the way for Lehigh with 21 points, hitting three three-pointers and dishing out three assists.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Scarlet Nation

Scouting Lehigh Basketball: Hawks roster, rankings, stat comparison

Rutgers Basketball is back! The Scarlet Knights are all set to build on their first NCAA Tournament berth in 30 years last season and hope to make it even further this season. Now with that being said they open up the year with a game against another fellow Northeast school in Lehigh University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Survives Scare in Lincoln, Defeating Nebraska 26-17

Even though it’s now just 3-7 this season, Nebraska has been competitive in every game it’s played, and Saturday’s game against Ohio State was no exception. The Cornhuskers didn’t make it easy, as the Buckeyes scored no points in the first quarter and led by only one score for most of the game, but ultimately escaped Lincoln with a road win as they outlasted Nebraska 26-17 to improve to 8-1 on the season and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
NEBRASKA STATE
gostanford.com

Overtime Defeat

BERKELEY, Calif. - No. 4 Stanford held leads both early and late but couldn't hang on against rival and No. 2 ranked California on Saturday, falling 12-10 in overtime at Spieker Aquatics Complex. The Cardinal falls to 16-5 overall and 0-3 in the MPSF with one regular season game left.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Scarlet Nation

Clifford Omoruyi steals the show in Rutgers win over Lehigh

Ladies and gentlemen, Cliff Omoruyi. The Rutgers men's basketball team center was hyped up all offseason. With Myles Johnson off to UCLA, the floor was open for the former four-star and second-year freshman to rise up and shine. And boy did he. In Rutgers' 73-70 overtime win against Lehigh on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Media Network

No. 15 Houston survives scare, defeats Hofstra in OT in season-opener

After trailing for nearly the entire game, a late offensive surge helped No. 15 Houston get past Hofstra 83-75 in overtime in the Cougars 2021-22 season-opener on Tuesday night at Fertitta Center. After a Marcus Sasser 3-pointer on the game’s opening possession, Hofstra responded and took the lead, which it...
HOUSTON, TX
batonrougenews.net

Rejuvenated Rutgers hopes for another NCAA run, opens vs. Lehigh

Optimism abounds as the Rutgers basketball team prepares to host Lehigh in its season opener Wednesday night. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 16-12 season that culminated in their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991 and first NCAA tourney win since 1983. "There are some really good things happening...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Greensburg Daily News

IU survives scare against EMU in Woodson’s debut

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Mike Woodson intends to keep the game ball as a souvenir. For as topsy-turvy and nail-biting as Woodson’s coaching debut was, Indiana found ways to make plays down the stretch Tuesday to beat Eastern Michigan 68-62. The Eagles, who came into the season ranked No. 296 in KenPom to Indiana’s 39 ranking, were charging to pull off an upset at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall behind East Carolina transfer guard Noah Farrakhan, who scored all 18 of his points in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS

