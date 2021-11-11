CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Lois Bates McMullins

Times Daily
 6 days ago

MUSCLE SHOALS — Lois Bates McMullins, 85, died November 8, 2021. Visitation will be today...

www.timesdaily.com

