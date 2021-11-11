CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits its fate

 6 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The cool 1960s-style lines of the Ariana Cinema’s marquee stand...

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
Under the Taliban, Afghan artists are concerned about their future

Musa, 20, destroyed much of his work because Taliban threats prompted him to do so. This is his final artwork, a woman closing her eyes and crying. The teenage artist paints portraits of individuals, many of whom are women, which the Taliban, who rule according to a strict interpretation of Islamic law, prohibit.
Senior Taliban Commander Among Killed in Kabul Hospital Attack; Incident Undermines New Regime's Security Pledges

Many Afghans still dread an unseen enemy: the Islamic State, six months after the Taliban regained control of Kabul and pledged to restore peace in Afghanistan. The terrorist group's local chapter uses the same methods that the Taliban employed to destabilize the now-deposed US-backed government, including attacks targeting symbolic targets.
Taliban quest to build its own Air Force

By Taliban In Afghanistan Intend To Build Its Own Air ForceKabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Two months after seizing power in Kabul, the Taliban have expressed their intention to bolster an Air Force of their own alongwith inventory and skillset among its ranks, reported a news piece published in knewz.
Afghanistan could be ‘more inclusive’ under Taliban, says forces chief

Gen Sir Nick Carter said the ‘Taliban 2.0’ are different to their predecessors who controlled the country in the 1990s. Afghanistan could become a “more inclusive” country under the Taliban, the outgoing head of the British armed forces has said. Gen Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff,...
Key Taliban member among those killed in Kabul attack: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): A key Taliban member was among those killed in an ISIS' attack on a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports. Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of Kabul's military corps, was killed in Tuesday's attack on the 400-bed hospital here, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
Afghanistan: Opium production rising under Taliban regime

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): The opium cultivation and production has increased in drought-affected southern Afghanistan, Kandahar and Helmand after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. Under the Taliban regime, the people have no work and the country is drowned in debt. Lack of work alternatives and drought...
Iran's envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Kabul to meet with Taliban officials: Reports

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Iranian special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban, Afghan media reported. According to the Khaama Press media outlet, the agenda of talks between the Iranian envoy...
US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with...
Taliban official: Explosion kills 1, injures 3 in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighborhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said. Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing....
Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
Iraqi Kurd's death in Belarus underscores migrants' despair

BAGHDAD (AP) — When Gaylan Delir Ismael heard that other Iraqis were making their way to Europe via an easily obtained tourist visa from the country of Belarus, the 25-year-old from the Kurdistan region jumped at the chance. He packed a bag last month in the hope of reaching Germany for a new life and treatment for his chronic illnesses.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the...
Sudanese migrants in Israel fear deportation after coup

JERUSALEM (AP) — For nearly 10 years, Monim Haroon has only known one home: Israel. Like thousands of Sudanese migrants, he lives and works without legal status, fearing that a return to his native land would be a death sentence. Israel's normalization of ties with Sudan, announced last year, had...
Richardson adds to diplomatic wins with journalist's release

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson's success in helping secure journalist Danny Fenster's release from a Myanmar prison is the latest demonstration of the former New Mexico governor's knack for flying into some of the most closed societies on earth and persuading those in charge to do Washington a favor. From...
