Mother of son kidnapped in stolen SUV begs for his return: ‘Just bring him home’

The mother of a one-year-old boy who was taken from a stolen SUV from Georgia ’s Clarkson city has said that she just wants her child back.

The boy, identified as Blaise Barnett, was last seen on Wednesday morning. Blaise’s mother Deonna Bray said the family was unloading groceries at their home on Montreal Road around 1 am when the SUV was stolen, with him inside.

Pleading for his return, the mother said: “Just bring him home. He’s no harm. He’s the sweetest boy in the world.”

The stolen Ford Explorer has been found but the child is still missing.

Ms Bray said the car was not running when she went inside her house for just 30 seconds. But when she returned, the car had been stolen.

“I ran downstairs and I’m like, ‘No, not my baby! No!’ And came outside and the car was not out here. I was devastated,” Ms Bray told WSB-TV .

The Clarkston police department issued an amber alert soon after the child went missing on Wednesday. Blaise was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, and no pants. He was wrapped in a blanket.

According to local police, law enforcement agencies are working together to find the missing child. “The FBI is working with us. The GBI is working with us, along with our officers and local jurisdictions,” Clarkston police chief Christine Hudson said.

The family said they suspect a teenager has abducted the child after Blaise's father spotted a boy walking down the street at that time.

“We don't want to press charges. We just want you to bring our baby back. If you have him still in the car, keep him warm. Just bring him back. I just want him back in my arms,” Ms Bray was quoted as saying by Fox Carolina .