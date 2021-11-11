CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother of son kidnapped in stolen SUV begs for his return: ‘Just bring him home’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0My8tF_0ctFeeFl00

The mother of a one-year-old boy who was taken from a stolen SUV from Georgia ’s Clarkson city has said that she just wants her child back.

The boy, identified as Blaise Barnett, was last seen on Wednesday morning. Blaise’s mother Deonna Bray said the family was unloading groceries at their home on Montreal Road around 1 am when the SUV was stolen, with him inside.

Pleading for his return, the mother said: “Just bring him home. He’s no harm. He’s the sweetest boy in the world.”

The stolen Ford Explorer has been found but the child is still missing.

Ms Bray said the car was not running when she went inside her house for just 30 seconds. But when she returned, the car had been stolen.

“I ran downstairs and I’m like, ‘No, not my baby! No!’ And came outside and the car was not out here. I was devastated,” Ms Bray told WSB-TV .

The Clarkston police department issued an amber alert soon after the child went missing on Wednesday. Blaise was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, and no pants. He was wrapped in a blanket.

According to local police, law enforcement agencies are working together to find the missing child. “The FBI is working with us. The GBI is working with us, along with our officers and local jurisdictions,” Clarkston police chief Christine Hudson said.

The family said they suspect a teenager has abducted the child after Blaise's father spotted a boy walking down the street at that time.

“We don't want to press charges. We just want you to bring our baby back. If you have him still in the car, keep him warm. Just bring him back. I just want him back in my arms,” Ms Bray was quoted as saying by Fox Carolina .

Comments / 5

Deb Crews:Florida
6d ago

what a minute. I read that the father was in the house for 30 minutes, now it's the mother went into the house for 30 seconds? which one is it?

Reply
2
Related
11Alive

This is how missing baby Blaise was found

CLARKSTON, Ga. — When the resident of a home along a quiet Clarkston street attempted to leave on Thursday afternoon, as she entered her car, she was likely surprised to find the boy at the center of an Amber Alert. Around 2:30 p.m., Clarkston Police said the woman opened the...
CLARKSTON, GA
abc11.com

Missing 1-year-old boy, kidnapped in stolen SUV, found safe

CLARKSTON, Ga. -- Blaise Barnett, a 1-year-old boy who was inside his family's SUV when it was stolen early Wednesday morning, was found safe, officials said. The missing child was found inside a car Thursday afternoon in the same Georgia city where he disappeared a day prior, authorities said at a press conference.
CLARKSTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
People

1-Year-Old Georgia Baby Reunited with Mom After Missing for 36 Hours in Car Theft: 'A Rush of Happiness'

A Georgia baby has been found safe a day-and-a-half after the 1-year-old disappeared along with his mother's car. Deonna Bray was reunited with her son, Blaise, Thursday after her baby was allegedly taken from her while inside her car Wednesday morning, according to ABC 7. Bray told authorities a perpetrator took her car, which was unlocked at the time, and drove away with the baby inside, the outlet reports.
CLARKSTON, GA
FOX Carolina

AMBER ALERT: Stolen vehicle located, 1-year-old Clarkston boy still missing

UPDATE (CBS46) — Authorities have located the 2002 grey Ford Explorer, which reportedly had 1-year-old Blaise Barnett in the backseat. Both Blaise and his car seat were missing from the car when it was found near Brannon Hill Condominiums. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation and search...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC26

Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of stealing a dog from a Mazomanie residence has been arrested and the canine is back home. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Jackson was reported missing Thursday afternoon. There were no signs of forced...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Bring Him Home#Fbi#Wsb Tv#Gbi
East Bay Times

Cleo Smith kidnapping: She was found just 10 minutes from home

CANBERRA, Australia — As Cleo Smith returned to her family home on Thursday, a 36-year-old stranger was charged with abducting the 4-year-old from a camping tent last month. The astonishing recovery of the little girl after 18 days was celebrated across Australia. Terry Kelly was charged with offenses including forcibly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Police Looking For 8-Year-Old Delon Napper Kidnapped From His Mother’s Home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say they are searching for an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his mother’s home. Police say Delon Napper was taken from his mother’s home by a known person who does not have custody of the child. Police say the child is with his father’s girlfriend, Auja Pettyway, and possibly his father, Troy Graham-Napper.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BBC

Arrest after Luton clergyman reports his home stolen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a vicar told how he returned home to find it had been sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall was working in north Wales when he received a call from his neighbours on 20 August to say someone was staying at the house in Luton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Remains Of Two Sisters Missing For Six Years Found; Mother Arrested

A Pennsylvania mother and her partner have been arrested after police found the alleged remains of two young sisters at a property. The sisters have been missing since 2015. Old Lycoming Township Police found the bodies of Jasmine Snyder, 4, and Nicole Snyder, 6, in the backyard of their mother Marie Snyder's house at 653 Livermore Road, Williamsport.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

336K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy