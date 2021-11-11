CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

President Kovind hails COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly amid pandemic

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday lauded the COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly during the pandemic. Addressing the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nadda hails PM Modi for 'bold decisions', tackling economic challenges amid COVID-19

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling the ensuing economic challenges. Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee after the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

President Kovind confers Padma Shri to Dwarf Para Athlete KY Venkatesh

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma Shri to India's leading dwarf para-athlete KY Venkatesh on Tuesday. Venkatesh has won a record number of medals in the World Dwarf Games. President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Awards at 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan...
SPORTS
AFP

India allows Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan after Covid-19

India gave the green light for thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic. India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

India's leather industry should aspire to be number 1 in the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India's leather industry should aspire to be at the number 1 position in the world. As per an official statement, the minister's remark came...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Venkaiah Naidu
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Amit Shah
albuquerqueexpress.com

BSF could be obstacle for anti-national activities promoted by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, alleges BJP's Anupam Hazra

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra on Wednesday alleged that the BSF could be an obstacle in the "anti-national" activities promoted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the state assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km from the international border.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Karnataka to shortly unveil new research and development policy, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state would soon come out with a new Research and Development (RD) policy. "Shortly, we are coming out with an RD policy. We want RD in schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions," said...
INDIA
MSF USA

End the COVID-19 pandemic, share the vaccines

While the general populations of wealthy countries, including the US and Norway, have had access to COVID-19 vaccines for months, health workers and vulnerable people in developing countries are still waiting to receive their doses and they have no way to produce their own versions of the vaccines. In this video, we hear directly from frontline Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) health workers in Yemen, Honduras, Iraq, and Uganda who put their lives at risk every day to treat people sick with the virus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi HC appoints 3-member committee to examine paddler Manika Batra's complaint

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee to examine the country's star paddler Manika Batra's complaint against the national sports body Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Justice Rekha Palli directed the committee to submit an interim report within four weeks....
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Warriors#Ani
albuquerqueexpress.com

AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.
BUSINESS
MSF USA

MSF to President Biden: Free the vaccine for COVID-19

Washington, D.C., NOVEMBER 10, 2021—The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) delivered a petition to the White House today, demanding that the Biden Administration take immediate action to increase global access to COVID-19 vaccines. While the US is expected to have 500 million excess doses by the end of the year, fewer than six percent of people in low-income countries have received even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine—leaving millions at risk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Channel Nebraska

Covid-19 Pandemic Timeline Fast Facts

Here's some information about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The coronavirus, called Covid-19 by WHO, originated in China and is the cousin of the SARS virus. Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. The viruses can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of weather on COVID-19 pandemic

Rising temperature levels during spring and summer are often argued to enable lifting of strict containment measures even in the absence of herd immunity. Despite broad scholarly interest in the relationship between weather and coronavirus spread, previous studies come to very mixed results. To contribute to this puzzle, the paper examines the impact of weather on the COVID-19 pandemic using a unique granular dataset of over 1.2 million daily observations covering over 3700 counties in nine countries for all seasons of 2020. Our results show that temperature and wind speed have a robust negative effect on virus spread after controlling for a range of potential confounding factors. These effects, however, are substantially larger during mealtimes, as well as in periods of high mobility and low containment, suggesting an important role for social behaviour.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

India to open 2022 U-19 WC campaign against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI): The West Indies will host the 14th edition of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time ever, as the event which showcases the future stars of the game will see 16 teams travelling to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

At least 25 killed in Ghana's yellow fever outbreak

Accra [Ghana], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 25 people have been killed in a yellow fever outbreak in north Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS). "In total, 25 deaths have been reported from both the Savannah Region and Upper West Region, and 18 are on admission," read a statement issued late Tuesday, which was signed by Director-General of the GHS Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

The 'Andaman Boys' who bring their dream and passion to Delhi through Grubsoul.com

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over a decade back, young entrepreneurs from Delhi packed their bags and left for the distant, pristine, isolated, and emerald waters of AndamanNicobar Islands - their passion and mission, to catch and offer the most exquisite, expansive, and rarest quality of Seafood, to the world at large.
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

ECI releases 5 international training modules on election management

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Wednesday released five International Training Modules on Planning for Elections, Political Finance, Voter Registration, Election Technology, and Political Parties and electoral management bodies (EMBs). The ECI, in an official press note, said, "This is part of a total...
POLITICS
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy