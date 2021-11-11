CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Burns sits out in Panthers' 1st practice of Week 10

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcmiR_0ctFbV5300

The Carolina Panthers kicked off their week of practice Wednesday and released their first injury report. It was nothing like the Cardinals’ report of 17 players, but there are notable players listed.

Four players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and another one was limited.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Did not participate

DE Brian Burns (ankle), QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (knee), CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (toe)

Darnold is going to miss a few weeks. He will likely end up on injured reserve.

Burns is going to be a gametime decision.

Limited participation

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

Melvin has played 33% of the Panthers’ defensive snaps.

Full participation

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin), CB CJ Henderson (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

All should play on Sunday.

Cardinals' initial injury report

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Cardinals#Cards Wire#Cb Stanley#Gametime
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy