Brian Burns sits out in Panthers' 1st practice of Week 10

The Carolina Panthers kicked off their week of practice Wednesday and released their first injury report. It was nothing like the Cardinals’ report of 17 players, but there are notable players listed.

Four players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and another one was limited.

The details are below.

Did not participate

DE Brian Burns (ankle), QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (knee), CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (toe)

Darnold is going to miss a few weeks. He will likely end up on injured reserve.

Burns is going to be a gametime decision.

Limited participation

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

Melvin has played 33% of the Panthers’ defensive snaps.

Full participation

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin), CB CJ Henderson (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

All should play on Sunday.

