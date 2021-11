On Thursday morning, Hyundai teased the largest of its forthcoming electric vehicles, and it will formally reveal the car later in November at AutoMobility in Los Angeles. Of all the automakers undergoing electrification efforts, few are charging ahead quite like Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai's and Kia's smaller electric vehicles are some of the few on the road to challenge Tesla for powertrain efficiency, and now the two brands, plus Genesis, are bringing a whole new family of larger, more powerful EVs to market, using a new 800 V architecture called E-GMP.

