Caterham Seven 310R | Spotted

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a decade and a half, we all knew that Ford Sigma-engined Caterhams weren't long for this world. The supply had to dry up as Ford just weren't building the old 1.6s anymore. Even with prior knowledge, however, it didn't make news of their demise any more palatable; for many people,...

motor1.com

UK: Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs 450-bhp, Tesla-powered VW Beetle drag race

The Volkswagen Beetle was sort of a cousin to the Porsche 356 because of both models sharing a connection to the Porsche family and a rear-mounted air-cooled engine. So, you can think of this race between the classic VW and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS as grandfather versus grandson. Grandpa has a trick up his sleeve, though, because this Bug has a Tesla electric motor turning the rear wheels.
Pistonheads

Radford Type 62-2 interior revealed

Radford has now shown to the world what it is calling an "inspirational interior" for its Type 62-2 sports car. Debuted at Bremont's Manufacturing & Technology Centre in the John Player Special configuration - 2.5 per cent "blacked out cabin" and gold accents - this is, fundamentally, what all 62 Radford customers will sit in. Naturally, customisation is king, so they will all look ever so slightly different - but this is the basic layout.
Pistonheads

BMW 335i Touring (F31) | PH Fleet

We all know car audio is important - more important than ever, perhaps. You only need look at the effort put into systems like the Naim package found in Bentleys, Bowers & Wilkins in Volvos and Porsche's Burmester audio to see that. There's a Bang & Olufsen option in a Ford Fiesta. Where a stereo upgrade used to be a new head unit, the world is a lot more sophisticated nowadays. And lucrative. And, it should be said, better - there are some truly awesome in car entertainment systems out there.
Pistonheads

Vauxhall Omega 2.2 | Shed of the Week

Temptation can be a dangerous thing. Shed certainly has to be aware of the perils when selecting possible candidates for the PH Management to assess. In this week's list there was a high-powered British thoroughbred that looked for all the world like a shedman's, or indeed shedwoman's, dream. Unfortunately, despite...
Pistonheads

Ferrari unveils V12-powered One-Off BR20

For most of us, the thought of owning even a used Ferrari is incomprehensible due to the size of the brave pill we'd have to swallow. So the thought of going to Ferrari and asking them to build you a bespoke car is up there with a trip to space onboard the good ship Bezos. Except it isn't, because that's in the hundreds of thousands and a bespoke Ferrari will set you back...well, only those involved can give you that figure. But it's in the millions, and how many depends on how much you change of the original car, how many times you change your mind along the way and what materials you select.
Pistonheads

2022 Toyota GR86 prototype | PH Review

A BMW 320d won't win from the lights now. The torque dip is gone. It sounds better. It still wants to rev, and 0-62mph in 6.3 seconds feels believable. It might even just about be called quick. If you take nothing else from the new Toyota GR86 reviews, if indeed you aren't actually that bothered at all, know that the Toyota sports car now has the powertrain it's always deserved. The old jokes no longer apply.
Pistonheads

McLaren 600LT | Spotted

Things are never quiet for long at McLaren. Its most powerful ever convertible launched in the summer, the new Artura is waiting in the wings, the hunt for a new CEO is on, and there's still the little matter of an all-electric hypercar to ponder. You might be right in thinking, therefore, that a 600LT like this one is old news. Only this one is a little different to the rest...
Pistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate | PH Review

We drove the Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon a while back, but it's hoved into view again thanks to an update. This has changed little on the mechanical side and, instead, focuses mainly on the styling and interior. For example, it now brings the E-Class's infotainment in line with the more modern Mercedes products, such as the A-Class, with a touchpad controller for the infotainment system, instead of the previous iDrive-style wheel. That still puts it a generation behind the most recent touchscreen-only system in the new C- and S-Class, mind, and thank the good Lord for that - those are way too distracting. The infotainment updates work well, then, and so do the styling tweaks. They are a little-blink-and-you'll-miss-them but that's fine. The E-Class estate was, and still is, a handsome beast, and when you do notice the changes, they've merely cleaned things up. So that's a thumbs up, too.
Pistonheads

2021 BMW M4 Competition Convertible | PH Review

It's hard to replace a hero, but that was never going to be a risk for the new BMW M4 convertible. The previous F83 cabrio always felt like a very blunt instrument next to the surgical precision of the Coupe, the open car compromised by the need to lug around a heavy, cumbersome folding hardtop - one that made it 250kg heavier than its perma-roofed sister - while also suffering from a lack of torsional rigidity that even the inattentive would soon notice. I remember driving one with my young daughter pointing at the wobbling rear-view mirror from the back seat as we passed over a bumpy road and asking "is it meant to do that?"
Pistonheads

Bentley Continental R Mulliner | Spotted

Now, we all can think of cars that we've sold and wish we hadn't, because they've rocketed up in value or cars we didn't buy when we should've, because they were once cheap but now out of reach. Well, I am here with a top tip, and you've only yourselves to blame if you don't take it. This is a car that I am sure (although, of course, nothing in life is guaranteed) is going to end up being very expensive in years to come so get onboard now before it's too late. I am not even going to charge you a consultancy fee (although donations are very welcome).
Top Speed

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Is the Fastest Street-Legal Cayman Ever

At long last, Porsche fanboys can finally rejoice because the folks at Zuffenhausen seemed to have heard your cry. The RS line of Porsche’s have been reserved for the most extreme versions of the 911. But now, Porsche’s mid-engined Cayman GT4 has finally got the full RS treatment and the...
Pistonheads

Citroen 2CV | Spotted

Having gone down the expensive and complicated route with my last two spotteds (in the shape of a Jaguar XJ6 and Bentley Continental R Mulliner), I thought it would be nice to find something simpler. And what could be simpler than a Citroën 2CV? I can tell you, actually: a Citroën 2CV without any side windows. The good news, before people pile in with comments about originality, is that the advert says the original doors are included, but these breezy, bespoke items, with leather-bound tops to rest your elbows on, look like they add, not take away, from the 2CV's rudimentary charm. Providing it's not winter, that is. I'm just thinking wistfully of a warm summer's day and winding back the roof for the full, sensory, alfresco experience. And you know what? I'm feeling happier already.
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils the Speedy New 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Track-Only Twin

The eagerly anticipated 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is finally ready for its moment. The range-topping variant made its official debut on Tuesday night as part of the lead up to this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, weeks after the German marque shared footage of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the beastly speed machine will be available in two flavors: street-legal and track-only. The current generation of the 718 Cayman is expected to be the last to feature an internal combustion engine, and it’s clear Porsche wanted to give it a sendoff to remember. What better...
CarBuzz.com

American Oddball Cars That Nobody Expected

American cars have a long history of having the engine at the front, preferably as large as possible, and the drive going to the rear. American companies have sometimes strayed off the beaten track, but it has rarely paid off for the domestic market until America found itself in a fuel crisis in the 1970s. However, some cars presented to the public have defied the conventions American car buyers have typically wanted from an American brand. These are some of those cars.
Pistonheads

Acura Integra Prototype breaks cover

Though set to be an Acura model - Honda's premium offshoot that's never made it to the UK - the mere mention of another Integra means the new "premium sport compact" is of interest to PH. We all know why: front-wheel drive icons don't come any more iconic than the original Integra Type R. The second generation was damn near as good, too. And while it would be daft to expect a similar kind of car 20 years later, it seems there's some cause for enthusiasm in the remake.
Pistonheads

Baja GB-winning Bowler Wildcat for sale

Going fast in a car is fun. Going off road in a car is fun. Combine the two, throwing as much speed at the scenery is possible, and it's hard to think of superior entertainment on four wheels. It's why rallying remains such an absorbing watch, and why Bowler is held in such high esteem by many enthusiasts. Because arguably nothing looks better going really, really fast off-road than a Bowler-modified Land Rover.
Pistonheads

Porsche Macan 2.0 | PH Review

I've just read a report from the UK Chamber of Commerce stating that supply chain issues continue to cause inflation. Oh dear. In other words, everything from carrots to cabbages are shooting up, but not in the way you'd hope. It struck me that this isn't news to car buyers, who have seen mad inflation for years. The M3 is a case in point. In my head that is a £50k car, but now it's pushing £80k. It's a fabulous thing, no question. But that does feel a bit, well, rich.
Pistonheads

Renault GTA | The Brave Pill

Anyone old enough to remember the days when classified adverts came on paper rather than pixels is likely to recall the warning carried by printed editions of a close listings rival to PH: to be wary of contact from any potential buyers before the magazine had gone on sale. This...
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The Most Complicated Cars In America

High tech features in cars get mixed reviews from consumers. Some drivers are old enough to remember roll down windows, radios that could only get AM and FM stations,  vehicles without airbags or antilock brakes. Today, some cars are close to self-driving. Some have features that allow most actions by the electronics and navigation systems […]
