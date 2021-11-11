CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Teen cut by homeless man during argument in Fresno, police say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueLcd_0ctFahl600

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A teenager was cut in the leg during a fight with a homeless man on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to Fulton and Merced streets regarding a stabbing victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male who appeared to have suffered a cut to his lower right leg.

Witnesses pointed officers in the direction of a homeless man in his 30s nearby, who police say was positively identified as the suspect who cut the teen.

While investigating, officers say they learned there was some type of verbal argument between the teen and the man prior to the stabbing.

At some point, police say the argument escalated to a physical fight, and the teen was cut by the suspect.

Officers say a friend of the teen intervened in the fight, causing some superficial injuries to the suspect’s head.

Both the teen and the suspect were taken to local hospitals to have their injuries treated.

Police say the suspect will be booked into the Fresno County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Merced, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ksee Kgpe
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy