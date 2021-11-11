CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

University of Georgia LB Adam Anderson accused of rape

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — A linebacker for the top-ranked University of Georgia football team has been accused of rape, authorities said Wednesday.

Adam O’Neal Anderson, a three-year letterman for the Bulldogs, surrendered to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, his attorney, Steve Sadow, told the Athens Banner-Herald. Anderson was booked on one charge of rape, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He was being held without bond.

Anderson, 22, a senior from Rome, Georgia, is accused of raping the 21-year-old victim at his home in Athens on Oct. 29, WSB-TV reported.

Anderson denied the allegation through his attorney.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Sadow said in a statement. “He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Anderson played in Georgia’s 34-7 victory against Southeastern Conference rival Florida on Oct. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. A university official told ESPN that the athletic department was unaware of the allegation when Anderson played against the Gators.

At the time of his suspension, Anderson led the Bulldogs with five sacks and was second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss, ESPN reported. He had 32 tackles and 14 quarterback hurries.

Anderson was suspended from the football team last week while Athens-Clarke County police investigated the allegation of the victim, who said she went to the Athens residence to have a few drinks. She said after falling asleep, she woke up to Anderson allegedly assaulting her, police said.

The victim said the incident was non-consensual, WSB reported.

“We are aware of the report, and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said in a statement last week. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

The university’s Equal Opportunity Office, which handles complaints of sexual assault and Title IX violations, has opened a separate investigation into the victim’s allegation, ESPN reported.

