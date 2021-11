The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a gutsy 120-117 overtime win at STAPLES Center over the visiting Miami Heat Wednesday night, thanks to the heroics of Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and the others who stepped up. Westbrook, in particular, had stuffed the stat sheets in true Westbrook style, posting a triple-double of 25 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds, while shooting 10-of-22 from the field. Not known for his efficiency in shooting the leather, Westbrook still left Davis in awe of his teammate.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO