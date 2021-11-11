CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 CMA Awards: Top 5 Moments From a Truly Unpredictable Show

By Billy Dukes
 6 days ago
This list of the Top 5 moments from the 2021 CMA Awards shows how even the same cast of characters can reveal big surprises if you let them. The lineup was not one that teased twists and turns, and it was difficult to make a case for any upset CMA...

Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
KTVN.com

Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies including song and album of the year and Luke Combs claimed the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night. Stapleton won song and single of the year for...
2021 CMA Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

The best performances from the 2021 CMA Awards took chances. The best show moments were emotional surprises for everyone involved. Photos from country music's biggest night show plenty of tears and jubilation. Taste of Country's Top 5 moments included Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Jennifer Hudson and both country Lukes, but...
Washington Post

CMA Awards 2021: Complete list of winners, best and worst moments

Once again, it was Chris Stapleton’s night at the annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, as the critically beloved vocalist swept up four trophies: song, single and album of the year for the acclaimed “Starting Over,” as well as male vocalist. But the most memorable moments belonged to singers who won in a category for the very first time.
Variety

Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs Top CMA Awards, as Jennifer Hudson and Mickey Guyton Steal the Show

Chris Stapleton nearly swept the CMA Awards with six trophies in four categories Wednesday night, but the Country Music Association reserved its top prize for Luke Combs, who won entertainer of the year for the first time. “(Presenter) Alan Jackson said my name twice just now,” marveled Combs, accepting entertainer of the year as the telecast slipped across the three-hour point. “i have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now…I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.” Combs had premiered a brand new song...
country1025.com

Luke, Carly, Chris, Blake – 2021 CMA Awards Show Gallery

Last night’s (11/10) 55th Annual CMA Awards was one for the books: from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie joining Luke Bryan on stage to help out hosting, to the amazing performances of Chris Stapleton, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton, and Luke Combs. It was a night to remember. It was also...
thecountrynote.com

“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” Monumental Return to Bridgestone Arena Delivers Surprise Wins, Historic Moments and Show-Stopping Performances

Luke Combs Receives the Top Honor of CMA Entertainer of the Year. NASHVILLE—“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” made a triumphant return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, delivering an emotional broadcast celebrating the very best in Country Music. Shining a light on a community like no other, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ was filled with groundbreaking performances, heartfelt speeches and surprise wins.
E! Online

Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards: Selfies, PDA and More

Watch: Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards. They don't call it Country Music's Biggest Night for nothing!. Luke Bryan hosted the 2021 CMA Awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10. And from the first red carpet appearance to the last trophy of the night, there were several unforgettable moments.
CBS Miami

Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Scheduled To Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival In April

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Having just wrapped a successful Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach, organizers are hard at work on next year’s event. Believe it or not, it will take place in the spring with an all-new lineup of country music favorites. This past festival included includes performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. Next year’s festival will be held from April 8th through 10th. Some of those scheduled to perform include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Scott McCreery, and Chase Rice. Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, December 3rd. Presales start on Monday, November 29th. Passes range from $209 for the alumni presale 3-day general admission pass to $2,049 for the 3-day super VIP pass. Click Here for more on pass information. Single day passes will not be available when the passes go on sale in November and December. The event’s website said if single day passes do become available, they will be released a little closer to the festival.
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
