CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

University of Georgia LB Adam Anderson accused of rape

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVnlH_0ctFa89200

ATHENS, Ga. — A linebacker for the top-ranked University of Georgia football team has been accused of rape, authorities said Wednesday.

Adam O’Neal Anderson, a three-year letterman for the Bulldogs, surrendered to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, his attorney, Steve Sadow, told the Athens Banner-Herald. Anderson was booked on one charge of rape, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He was being held without bond.

Anderson, 22, a senior from Rome, Georgia, is accused of raping the 21-year-old victim at his home in Athens on Oct. 29, WSB-TV reported.

Anderson denied the allegation through his attorney.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Sadow said in a statement. “He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Anderson played in Georgia’s 34-7 victory against Southeastern Conference rival Florida on Oct. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. A university official told ESPN that the athletic department was unaware of the allegation when Anderson played against the Gators.

At the time of his suspension, Anderson led the Bulldogs with five sacks and was second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss, ESPN reported. He had 32 tackles and 14 quarterback hurries.

Anderson was suspended from the football team last week while Athens-Clarke County police investigated the allegation of the victim, who said she went to the Athens residence to have a few drinks. She said after falling asleep, she woke up to Anderson allegedly assaulting her, police said.

The victim said the incident was non-consensual, WSB reported.

“We are aware of the report, and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said in a statement last week. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

The university’s Equal Opportunity Office, which handles complaints of sexual assault and Title IX violations, has opened a separate investigation into the victim’s allegation, ESPN reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Adam Anderson's attorney requests for Georgia to reinstate linebacker

Adam Anderson and his attorney met with Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office Friday morning. Now, Anderson’s lawyer is asking for the Georgia linebacker’s reinstatement from his suspension. Anderson is under investigation for a rape allegation and is currently suspended from all football activities. He and his attorney met with the UGA...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Georgia coach Kirby Smart addresses Adam Anderson's hand injury

Georgia senior outside linebacker Adam Anderson was seen wearing a club on one of his hands during the Bulldogs’ game Saturday against Florida. During his weekly news conference Monday, UGA head coach Kirby Smart addressed Anderson’s injury. “He’s got a UCL – a finger sprain deal – that’s bothering him,”...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Georgia LB Adam Anderson, projected NFL Draft first-rounder, suspended due to rape investigation, per report

Georgia linebacker and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Adam Anderson has reportedly been suspended indefinitely while authorities investigate an allegation of rape, according to ESPN. ESPN, The Athletic and the Athens Banner-Herald are among the outlets reporting that Anderson faces a rape allegation in Athens, Georgia, following an altercation with...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
fox5atlanta.com

UGA's Adam Anderson surrenders to police on rape charge

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs starting linebackers Adam Anderson has voluntarily surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Wednesday after rape accusations surfaced late last week. Anderson was suspended last week by the team after a 21-year-old woman accused Adam Anderson of sexually assaulting her at a party on...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Report: Georgia Star LB Suspended After Rape Allegation

Troubling allegations have been made against star Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson. According to a report from ESPN, Georgia suspended Anderson after he was accused of rape. The report made it clear police did not arrest Anderson and he denied the allegation through his attorney. from ESPN:. According to an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy