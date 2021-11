MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday night, Minnesota-raised Rem Pitlick scored his first career goal for the Minnesota Wild. Then he scored another, and another. Pitlick’s first three NHL goals came on a hat trick Saturday night. Unheard of in pro hockey. Pitlick played his prep hockey for Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault. Another anomaly last night: he was playing on the same line as high school linemate Jordan Greenway. Shattuck St. Mary’s Hockey Head Coach, Tom Ward coached them both. “They know how to play with each other. They can probably read and react with each other, and see things and feel things before...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO