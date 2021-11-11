Gaurav Seth on Doppelgangers in Multiverse [Exclusive Interview]

TRI.BE, pronounced "try-be," is K-Pop's latest global rookie, and as of October 2021, the group has released their first-ever mini album [VENI VIDI VICI]. Meaning, "I came, I saw, I conquered" in Latin and consisting of 7 tracks exhibiting this rookie group's impressive range, TRI.BE's determination to pave their own unique path fosters a refreshing new take on confident girl groups. From moombahton, tech house to folk, trap-pop, these powerhouse rookies, whose names are Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, Mire, and Jinha, aim to test the boundaries of the typical K-Pop girl group sound. Not to mention, they are as lovely as they are talented. With personalities that reflect a charming charisma as an addendum to their budding talent as idols, TRI.BE is set to be a fan-favorite group.
