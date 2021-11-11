ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gaurav Seth on Doppelgangers in Multiverse [Exclusive Interview]

By Gig Patta
lrmonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multiverse may be farfetched. However, the idea of multiple universes and doppelgangers are believed by many as we may not be alone. In the sci-fi film Multiverse, director, and writer Gaurav Seth crafted a thriller that has doppelgangers hunting for themselves for the fight for survival. The movie...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

The Girl In The Woods Cast Talks About Pain And Sacrifice [Exclusive Interview]

THE GIRL IN THE WOODS – Misha Osherovich as Nolan Frisk, Stefanie Scott as Carrie Ecker, Sofia Bryant as Tasha Gibson | Courtesy of Scott Green/Peacock. Sofia Bryant, Misha Osherovich and Stefanie Scott are the protagonists in The Girl In The Woods on Peacock. The Synopsis. In the supernatural drama...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Death Link Trailer Swipes Right on Murder [Exclusive]

Halloween may be over, but Gravitas Ventures' new horror film Death Link keeps the scares coming! What will it take for social media queen teens to realize in the age of the overshare, the consequences can not only be lasting, but deadly. We're about to find out. Click...if you dare.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

John Swab on the Crime Drama Ida Red [Exclusive Interview]

After his crime drama based on true events with Body Brokers, John Swab stuck with the crime drama genre with the fictional narrative film Ida Red. This crime indie film used many cast members from Swab’s previous films to tell a story about a son resorting to violent crimes to help get the family’s dying mother out of prison.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
lrmonline.com

The Flood | Shaka Cook Talks About Reconciliation [Exclusive Interview]

Shaka Cook as “Waru” in The Flood | Courtesy of Wagtail Films. Shaka Cook stars in the new film, The Flood. A film that touches on Australian history not talked about. Set during WWII this is the story of Jarah’s coming-of-age in a brutal and lawless land – growing from a sweet child to a strong, independent and ferocious woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system one bad guy at a time. In the best tradition of the gunslinger outlaw, when the enigmatic Jarah is pushed to the limit she explodes in a fury of retribution. But for a revenge western there is a surprising series of twists and turns that lead us closer to redemption and reconciliation.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Queens: Pepi Sonuga On Her Character Lauren AKA Lil Muffin And The Relatability Of The Series [Exclusive Interview]

QUEENS – “Heart of Queens” – While Brianna deals with the shattering truths of her marriage, Jill risks losing the safe community she has built for herself when she decides it is time to stop living a lie and comes clean about who she really is. Meanwhile, after a fateful meeting with Cam’ron, Naomi struggles with finally putting herself first on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, OCT. 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kim Simms) PEPI SONUGA.
QUEENS, NY
allkpop.com

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] TRI.BE: the explosive rookies to watch

TRI.BE, pronounced "try-be," is K-Pop's latest global rookie, and as of October 2021, the group has released their first-ever mini album [VENI VIDI VICI]. Meaning, "I came, I saw, I conquered" in Latin and consisting of 7 tracks exhibiting this rookie group's impressive range, TRI.BE's determination to pave their own unique path fosters a refreshing new take on confident girl groups. From moombahton, tech house to folk, trap-pop, these powerhouse rookies, whose names are Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, Mire, and Jinha, aim to test the boundaries of the typical K-Pop girl group sound. Not to mention, they are as lovely as they are talented. With personalities that reflect a charming charisma as an addendum to their budding talent as idols, TRI.BE is set to be a fan-favorite group.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Munro Chambers
Person
Paloma Kwiatkowski
Person
Marlee Matlin
theplaylist.net

Pablo Larrain On ‘Spencer’: “We Were Making A Movie About Motherhood” [Interview]

There is a lot to unpack in Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer.” On the surface, it’s a movie centered on a 1991 holiday weekend in the life of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), a historical figure who still resonates 24 years after her death in a tragic car accident in Paris. But as viewers will quickly learn, Larrain and screenwriter Steven Knight‘s film is, in truth, a portrait of a woman at a breaking point, someone almost frantically trying to escape the chains of the Royal Family she married into. It’s also, somewhat surprisingly, keenly focused on her relationship with her two young sons at the time, Prince William (Jack Nielen) and Prince Harry (Freddie Spry). For Larrain, that makes a lot of sense because the film was, in fact, inspired by his own mother.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Interview With Paloma Kwiatkowski And Munro Chambers, Stars Of ‘Multiverse’

One of my favorite movies to come out in the last few years is the Canadian film, Riot Girls (2019 – our review). It’s funny, it’s thrilling, it’s an adrenaline rush disguised as a movie, and I loved every second of it. When I read about the new film, Multiverse, about four brilliant university students who are forced to confront themselves in terrifying ways when their Quantum Physics experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real and realized it shared two of the stars of Riot Girls, Paloma Kwiatkowski and Munro Chambers (our last interview), I jumped at the chance to see it… and it did not disappoint. To celebrate the release of the Multiverse, I was lucky enough to chat with Paloma and Munro via Zoom, and we talked about making the film, working together again, and what’s up next.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Doppelgangers#Cannes#Lrm Online
lrmonline.com

Ragdoll | Thalissa Teixeira On Showcasing The Weathered Emotional Side Of The Detectives [Exclusive Interview]

Thalissa Teixeira as DI Emily Baxter – Ragdoll _ Season 1, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Luke Varley/AMC. Tomorrow will be the debut of AMC+’s new original series, Ragdoll. This six-part series is based on the best-selling novel by Daniel Cole. We have a plethora of series which showcase a cat and mouse game between killers and detectives. I think what Ragdoll does very well is that it focuses a lot more on the human side of the authority figures that are trying to track down this killer.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Lair | Writer And Director Adam Ethan Crow On His Incredible Journey To Make His Feature Debut [Exclusive Interview]

I really enjoy the evolution of horror. As times change, what scares us also changes. This means that filmmakers must adjust to make sure that they are delivering frights to their audiences. With that said some of the fundamentals in creating a horror flick stay the same. We see this in Adam Ethan Crow‘s new horror film from 1091 Pictures, Lair.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
lrmonline.com

ENCANTO Cast And Crew Take Us Behind The Scenes With New Feature

What seemed like forever ago, the Walt Disney Animation Studio showed off a bunch of projects it had been working on at the 2020 Disney Investor Show. One of those projects was Encanto which besides a title screen there was very little information shared with the audience. As the year turned we learned that Encanto is a tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto. As we get closer to the release Disney has shared a featurette that that takes viewers behind the scenes of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-director Charise Castro Smith, producer Yvett Merino, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, and stars Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo, who lend their voices to Mirabel and Bruno in the film.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Home Sweet Home Alone | Ally Maki On Being Part Of Next Chapter of The Franchise [Exclusive Interview]

If we are talking about Home Alone, it must be the holiday season. Usually, we are talking about the two classic films from the 90s. The ones that were made iconic by Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin. Through his ingenuity, he was able to hold off a pair of bandits twice with an array of brutal traps. We can all agree that these films continue to be so much fun despite their age. But this year just as we are all hyped for Disney+ Day announcements, Walt Disney Pictures has released a new chapter in the franchise titled Home Sweet Home Alone.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Cast and Director Address Rural Poverty Story in Small Time [Exclusive Interview]

Rural America has little focus on the media and Hollywood. With skyrocketing poverty, drugs, and crime, life in rural areas of America is as tough as living in urban cities. The film Small Time is a narrative film of a young girl living her life in innocence despite the impoverished drug settings surrounding her.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy