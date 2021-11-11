CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wiggins dominates former Wolves mates with season-best 35

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins drove the baseline for an...

www.ftimes.com

FanSided

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins baptizes former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns (Video)

Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins faced off against his former team, the Timberwolves, and put his old teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on a poster with a huge dunk. The Golden State Warriors have seen Andrew Wiggins be a bit hot-and-cold since he joined the franchise. Having said that, when they played host to the wing’s former team on Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins was ready for the challenge.
NBA
Andrew Wiggins
Bleacher Report

Andrew Wiggins Trade One of Best Deals Warriors Have Ever Done, Joe Lacob Says

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob is a big fan of the 2020 trade that brought Andrew Wiggins to the organization. Appearing on the TK Show with Tim Kawakami on Thursday (h/t Alex Shultz of SFGate.com), Lacob proclaimed it "one of the greatest deals, certainly maybe the greatest deal we’ve ever done."
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins relishes poster dunks, not revenge game vs. T-Wolves

Andrew Wiggins threw down two huge poster dunks Wednesday night in the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Just take a look for yourself at Maple Jordan getting up in front of the home crowd. Both dunks came at the expense of Wiggins' former teammate, Karl-Anthony...
NBA
FanSided

Game Report: Wiggins has a night out against his former team

He may have dismissed the idea of it being a revenge game, but there sure was a heightened level of aggression and emotion from Andrew Wiggins against his former team on Wednesday night. His 35 points, punctuated by two massive poster dunks on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, was enough to steer the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
austinnews.net

NBA roundup: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins stars in win over Wolves

Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory at San Francisco. Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Former Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins helps spearhead Golden State’s top-ranked defense

The Warriors were 9-1 entering Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, and that's in part because of Wiggins' help on the defensive end of the floor, where he guards the opponent's top player or second-best player on a nightly basis. "I have the mind-set to go out there and make it hard for them," Wiggins said. "And we do it collectively as a team.
NBA
Mercury News

Andrew Wiggins goes off on his former team in Warriors’ sixth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t a revenge game, Andrew Wiggins insisted, smiling. “Not a revenge game,” Wiggins said. “Just a well-played game against a former team. That’s all it was. It was a fun game.”. Some of Wiggins’ best games with Golden State have come against Minnesota. None, however, could...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Andrew Wiggins throws down 2 poster dunks on KAT in monster game vs T-Wolves

The Golden State Warriors are an NBA-best 10-1, and that’s even before Klay Thompson returns from injury. Steph Curry has gotten big help from other players so far this season, such as Andrew Wiggins. On Wednesday night, Wiggins had a huge performance vs the team that drafted him No. 1...
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Wiggins breaks out in win over T-Wolves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Seven home games down, one to go. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-108 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, the Warriors have won all but one of their games so far during this homestand, bringing them to a league-best 10-1 record. In the first three quarters against...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA

