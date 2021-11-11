Wiggins dominates former Wolves mates with season-best 35

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors comfortably destroyed the Minnesota Timberwolves as they won their 10th game of the 2021-22 NBA season. It was a special game for Wiggins as he faced off against his former team. Wiggins knew that well and went on to bring his best game...
Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins faced off against his former team, the Timberwolves, and put his old teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on a poster with a huge dunk. The Golden State Warriors have seen Andrew Wiggins be a bit hot-and-cold since he joined the franchise. Having said that, when they played host to the wing’s former team on Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins was ready for the challenge.
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob is a big fan of the 2020 trade that brought Andrew Wiggins to the organization. Appearing on the TK Show with Tim Kawakami on Thursday (h/t Alex Shultz of SFGate.com), Lacob proclaimed it "one of the greatest deals, certainly maybe the greatest deal we’ve ever done."
Andrew Wiggins says that Wednesday wasn’t a revenge game. Wolves head coach Chris Finch disagrees. “This is the second time that I’ve been with the team, playing the Warriors, and both times he had big nights,” Finch said, via The Athletic. “He obviously has a personal vendetta.”. It’s easy to...
Andrew Wiggins threw down two huge poster dunks Wednesday night in the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Just take a look for yourself at Maple Jordan getting up in front of the home crowd. Both dunks came at the expense of Wiggins' former teammate, Karl-Anthony...
He may have dismissed the idea of it being a revenge game, but there sure was a heightened level of aggression and emotion from Andrew Wiggins against his former team on Wednesday night. His 35 points, punctuated by two massive poster dunks on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, was enough to steer the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory at San Francisco. Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth...
The Warriors were 9-1 entering Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, and that's in part because of Wiggins' help on the defensive end of the floor, where he guards the opponent's top player or second-best player on a nightly basis. "I have the mind-set to go out there and make it hard for them," Wiggins said. "And we do it collectively as a team.
SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t a revenge game, Andrew Wiggins insisted, smiling. “Not a revenge game,” Wiggins said. “Just a well-played game against a former team. That’s all it was. It was a fun game.”. Some of Wiggins’ best games with Golden State have come against Minnesota. None, however, could...
The Golden State Warriors are an NBA-best 10-1, and that’s even before Klay Thompson returns from injury. Steph Curry has gotten big help from other players so far this season, such as Andrew Wiggins. On Wednesday night, Wiggins had a huge performance vs the team that drafted him No. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Seven home games down, one to go. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-108 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, the Warriors have won all but one of their games so far during this homestand, bringing them to a league-best 10-1 record. In the first three quarters against...
