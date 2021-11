In this edition of Dallas Stars’ News & Rumors, Tyler Seguin is still hot, Jamie Benn scored a milestone goal, and Denis Gurianov responded after being a healthy scratch. Tyler Seguin scored his first goal of the season two weeks ago in the home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. After four games without a goal, he has four in his last six games, adding another on Thursday night against the Calgary Flames. When asked how he feels after scoring six points in the last six games, he responded like a real teammate:

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO