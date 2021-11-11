Words of Encouragement — Students bombard healthcare workers with cards of thanks

Lisa Knott, supervisor of employee engagement at Owensboro Health, looks over the “art wall” at OH regional Hospital displaying messages of thanks to health care workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Christie Netherton/Messenger-Inquirer

At Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, a board on the wall of a break area displays colorful pictures, cards and letters with encouraging messages from local students let health care workers know they have not been forgotten amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nineteen months into the pandemic, healthcare workers are still continuing their work on the frontlines. With hospital staffing shortages nationwide and increasing patients during pandemic surges, that workload has not been made any easier as staff continue to work longer hours to make up for it.

Students at Owensboro Catholic Schools sent letters earlier this week to help encourage staff to keep “fighting the fight,” on the frontline, according to Lisa Knott, OH supervisor of employee engagement.

“To work in health care, they care about what they do and they care about our community and I think that’s very telling in this time right now of COVID. They are working hard and I think they’re tired,” she said. “For the community to show the support and to do things like this wall is very uplifting — to know they are supported in their efforts is very encouraging.”

During the pandemic, she said staff are not only working longer hours, but are also sacrificing time with their own families and loved ones to ensure the health of others.

“I think it’s a lot like it is for everybody. Everybody is working longer hours, everybody is struggling, but they’re fighting for people’s loved ones. They’re taking care of your mother and your brother, your sister,” she said. “They are … putting their patients first.

“They are taking time away from their family and they’re not taking trips and vacations and doing things they would like to do because they are picking up extra shifts, and they are working longer hours and they’re trying to get through this pandemic that is still going on.”

Sharon Johnson, health technician for OCS’ K-3 campus, said she and her sister Valerie Thompson, a nurse educator at OH, were discussing the morale of healthcare workers and trying to come up with a way to encourage those in their own community.

Once she brought the idea up to principles, she said it just snowballed from there and everyone got involved to write letters and send words of encouragement.

“We just wanted to let them know that they’re not alone. Being anywhere in healthcare right now … it’s been difficult for everyone,” she said. “A little bit of kindness goes a long way and our little ones bring kindness every day here in these hallways and we just thought what better way to lift the spirits of those people who are, not only the frontlines, but those who are keeping us safe in a very difficult time.”

Johnson added that every student rose to the occasion all the way up through the high school.

Students wrote notes expressing thanks with messages like “you rock,” “We appreciate you,” “not all heroes wear capes” and “thanks for saving lives.”

One student even expressed her gratitude toward health care workers at OH for saving her grandmother’s life while she was a patient at the hospital.

“We know they’re just going through so much. We just wanted to let them know we’re thinking about them and praying for them,” she said. “Everyone could use a boost to know they’re not forgotten. We’re all in it together. The pandemic just seems to go on and on and when we first started the pandemic, everyone was enthusiastic about helping nurses and encouraging doctors and so forth.

“As it’s gone on, we just wanted to make sure that they knew we hadn’t left them and we knew they hadn’t left us.”

Now, Knott said, staff are able to walk past the wall where letters, cards and drawings are displayed and know that the community is still thinking about them and appreciating what they do.

“To know they are supported in their efforts is very encouraging,” she said.

