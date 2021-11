In the past year and a half, Nevadans along with the rest of the nation witnessed a pandemic, not previously seen or experienced in our lifetime. We witnessed an apocalypse type of environment that saw our local economy come to a complete halt. We are very much still in recovery mode with lingering impacts that include a compromised supply chain with several consumer-based products not available or are on back order. We have a high unemployment rate and employers across multiple industries are not able to find needed employees impacting service level and delivery.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO