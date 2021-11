Marking the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiegne, France, the cessation of hostilities on Western Front of World War I took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. A year later, President Woodrow Will proclaimed that November 11th would be called Armistice Day in the United States. Later, in 1938 Armistice Day became a national federal holiday, a day dedicated to world peace and held in honor of the veterans of World War I.

