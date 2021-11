The Home Office is blocking MPs from visiting the Napier Barracks asylum accommodation, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats has complained.Tim Farron told the House of Commons this afternoon ministers had not responded to his request for a visit, having rejected an earlier one in September as well as a separate request by the home affairs committee.Napier Barracks, in Folkestone in Kent, has become infamous for the poor conditions in which people are held. The former military site has failed to provide “a standard of living which was adequate for the health of” asylum seekers, the High Court ruled...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO