WILLIAMSBURG — The flight instructors at The Williamsburg Flight Center have met students and hobbyists from all different walks of life. Some of the students are looking to get a headstart on their careers and might be as young as juniors and seniors in high school. Others are well off into their 60’s and are simply looking to master a new skill. Regardless of what the customer’s age and background are, the instructors have managed to create a culture of local aviation hobbyists who all enjoy flying over the surrounding area.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO