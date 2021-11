Several members of the Sidney Jiu-Jitsu Academy, under the tutelage of Derek Hill, traveled to Greeley, Co., on October 30 and competed at the Colorado Jiu Jitsu Club 10 Tournament. The event was for Jiu-Jitsu competitors, a martial art that relies on technique, leverage, timing and balance instead of speed and strength. Jiu-Jitsu, especially Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as popularized by the Gracie Family and UFC Competitions, is taught by Derek Hill of the Sidney Jiu-Jitsu Academy at The Foundry in Sidney.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO