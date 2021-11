The Mets are, once again, struggling to find a general manager. It’s not even that they’re having trouble finding the right candidate for the job: they’re failing to find any candidate. They’ve asked something like 47 people, give or take a few, to interview for the open position, and the response has been something like 47 people passing up even the opportunity to check out the job. A few executives used the Mets’ interest to secure a promotion or a raise with their current organization, but otherwise, all we’ve really had are leaks from one party or another letting the world know that the interest is not mutual, and an interview is not happening.

