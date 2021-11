For decades, Asian and Asian American students at the University have been calling for an Asian/Asian American Student Center. To this day, the University has failed to fulfill their demands. Dismantling institutional racism requires a committed effort. One step the University can take towards the dissolution of all forms of racism is changing the physical environment around Grounds. Further, this call is particularly relevant in contemporary times with the dramatic increase in anti-Asian violence. The University should embrace these calls and construct an Asian/Asian American Student Center on Grounds.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO