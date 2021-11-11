CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

EDITORIAL: In gratitude for defenders of our country

Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago

We don't necessarily need a national holiday to remind us of the importance of veterans. Or at least we shouldn't. In reality, every day should be veterans day as there's no denying the value of their service and sacrifice to our everyday lives. We all know, however, that not...

www.niagara-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz to America’s Veterans: ‘Your Sacrifices Have Made This Country Great, and We Owe You an Immeasurable Debt of Gratitude’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following video and statement in commemoration of Veterans Day:. “This Veterans Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices made by millions of Americans in uniform on behalf of this great nation. We thank our veterans for risking their lives to defend our nation as a beacon for freedom for all. America’s veterans gave so completely, whether in combat operations and in far off war zones, or missing cherished family moments throughout the years in order to serve. To our veterans, we say: thank you. Your sacrifices have made this country great, and we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude. God bless you and your families. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Veterans Deserve Our Thanks and Support

Veterans Day gives Americans the opportunity to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans. However, most Americans confuse this holiday with Memorial Day, which specifically commemorates those who died while in service of their country and made the ultimate sacrifice. What’s more, some Americans don’t know why we...
FESTIVAL
Gainesville Times

Editorial: Celebrating our veterans

The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month. It is a date and time that should immediately resonate with all Americans, one that school children should know and recognize. Unfortunately, it is not. At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918,...
FESTIVAL
KOCO

Editorial: We will never forget veterans’ service to our country

This week, the country paused to remember the service and sacrifice of our veterans. We celebrated Veterans Day across Oklahoma with parades, community ceremonies and school events. It’s part of our responsibility to never forget their service. Veterans Day is an important day of remembrance, but the appreciation of our...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Americans
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Veterans Day: We give our gratitude to those who served

For more than 100 years, Americans have observed the 11th day of the 11th month first to honor veterans of World War I and champion the cause of world peace, but later — as it became clear the “war to end all wars,” had done nothing of the kind — to honor American veterans of ALL wars.
FESTIVAL
Powell Tribune

We owe our veterans an ongoing debt of gratitude

It was in 1919 — exactly one year after the fighting in the Great War came to an end — that Americans first began setting aside Nov. 11 as a day to honor our veterans. President Woodrow Wilson said the day was one that would “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice …”
POWELL, WY
jcu.edu

Saluting Those that Serve Our Country

Veterans Day is when we pause as a nation and give all Americans an opportunity to honor Military Veterans who have served in the past, who are presently serving, and pay tribute to those who will serve in the future. This November 11th, the Cadets from John Carroll University’s Wolfpack Battalion will take part in several events to honor those in the Cleveland area.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Republic

Letter: Quest for power harming our country

The U.S. democracy is in disarray. The norms and traditions that have always bound us together have faded. Today disagreements and opinions cannot be compromised. The country has settled into a polarized divide filled with anger. The thirst for power has become a cancer on the country. The lust for...
COLUMBUS, IN
opelikaobserver.com

Gratitude from Young Hearts Expressed to our Veterans Today

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. During the month of November, the thankfulness theme is being taught and shared in Classroom Observer’s Column. What a wonderful world we would have if everyone took the time to share what they have with others. To meet the needs of others with food, material items or time spent with others are lessons that we need to teach our young children. In working with young children, we must realize that it is very hard for them to share. We have to guide them by being a good role model on sharing. As you sit down, play and interact with your child, role play with them in situations of sharing. Too, praise and encourage your child when they share.
MILITARY
INFORUM

Letter: Our nation owes service members a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 marked the Armistice that brought an end to World War I. The United States would make that day, Nov. 11, a national holiday to honor and remember those who served our nation in military service. In Canada, this day is known as Remembrance Day, when their citizens honor those who lost their lives in military service.
GRAND FORKS, ND
expressnews.com

Editorial: On Veterans Day and every day, veterans need more than gratitude

The sentence is so simple that it seems casual and offhand, but there is nothing casual and offhand in Hemingway. “The trunks of the trees were dusty and the leaves fell early that year and we saw the troops marching along the road and the dust rising and leaves, stirred by the breeze, falling and the soldiers marching and afterward the road bare and white except for the leaves.”
MILITARY
Albany Herald

Veterans: Our country's glorious heroes

ALBANY — Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 of each year. This holiday honors all U.S. Military veterans who have served during times of war or peace. It takes a special kind of person that wants to serve their country in such a selfless way. It takes a hero.
ALBANY, GA
clearwatertribune.com

Generations of service to our country

The Weippe Hilltop Museum featured hilltop veterans in their 2020 calendar. President Sally Marks contacted Dale about the interview for the Veterans Day article for the Clearwater Tribune and he agreed to tell his story. Dale and I met on Oct. 6 at the Weippe Discovery Center for the interview...
WEIPPE, ID
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Our View editorial: Veterans show us unity, no matter our differences

Veterans Day is an important time to honor military veterans and to remember what unites us as Americans. Today, there are plenty of issues that cause stark divides, such as political parties, mask mandates, vaccination requirements and quarantines. Cable news and social media allow the most extreme voices to dominate...
FESTIVAL
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: We should all honor our veterans today

The “Great War,” the first to involve nations around the world, officially ended with the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. But the fighting had ceased seven months earlier when an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, 103 years ago today.
KINGSPORT, TN
Niagara Gazette

JASTRZEMSKI: Thank a vet today and every day

Each year on November 11th, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served the United States of America and who answered the call to defend our great nation. The United States rose to greatness on the strength of their service. Their stories are woven into the fabric of our nation's history.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wranglernews.com

Unite our country with Marine Corps values

When I volunteered for the Marine Corps in 1969, little did I realize how much influence the values I learned would stay with me through my life and form many of my worldviews. I also believe these values could provide ways to help heal and unite the country in the...
TEMPE, AZ
Niagara Gazette

SINGER: Beyond Veterans Day: Memorials to heed

Veterans Day ‘21 has passed, but war memorials of this region and around the country continue to tell important stories all year long. Actually they make you wonder and wonder, and want more. At the least, they prod and induce you to value the life you presently live, and all you so frequently take for granted. Just a few moments contemplating this overly large group of young departed truly diminishes the impact of one’s own, often trivial concerns.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy