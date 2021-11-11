CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Meaning of Veterans Day? History, Difference From Memorial Day

By Jenni Fink
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Veterans Day, which originally commemorated the end of World War I, wasn't always called Veterans Day or celebrated on November...

villages-news.com

History of African Americans

History of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. There were 1.5 million African American Veterans who were denied GI Bill Benefits and VA backed mortgages. While White Veterans got education, training for skills under GI Bill and subsequently good jobs and were able to buy homes with VA backed mortgages, the African Americans received none of those benefits. Whites built up wealth with home ownership and African American Veterans languished in poverty. There is a Bill weaving its way through Congress, The GI Bill Restoration Act which would provide descendants of these veterans a transferable benefit that could be used to obtain housing, attend college or start a business.
EDUCATION
NBC News

At long last, 101-year-old Black WWII veteran gets overdue recognition, honor

At New York's famed Carnegie Hall on Wednesday night, Cresencia Garcia, 101, a former Army medical assistant, was honored during a salute to veterans. Garcia is one of the many unsung patriots during America's Jim Crow years. Working around the clock, she cared for and treated the sick and the wounded, Black and white. Color didn’t matter, despite the brutal indignities of racism she endured on both sides of the Atlantic.
MILITARY
13newsnow.com

If you see an all-black American flag, what does that mean?

WASHINGTON — Have you seen this viral TikTok video showing people flying black American flags? These flag-wavers claim it’s a resistance symbol from the Civil War era. Photos and videos of monochromatic black American flags have popped up online. Tweets and TikToks claim they were first flown by the Confederates during the American Civil War. The posters claim they mean “no quarter,” or in other words, “no mercy” will be given to the enemy.
ENTERTAINMENT
elizabethton.com

Veterans Day ceremony announced for Veterans War Memorial

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Veterans War Memorial and Walk of Honor in downtown Elizabethton. The ceremony will take place at the Walk of Honor flags, where the oversight committee also provide an update on the project. Applications for black granite...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WNYT

Amsterdam Veterans Day parade has special meaning

A special Veterans Day parade and ceremony was held at West End Memorial Park in Amsterdam on Thursday. Families, local politicians and veterans took part, including the Marine Corp Junior ROTC from Amsterdam High School. They wanted people to know how important veterans are to the local community and to...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Florida Weekly

Traveling Vietnam memorial to visit SWFL for Veterans Day

Memorials serve as touchstones in our culture. As powerful symbols that can evoke emotions and prompt remembrances, they serve as portals to other places and times. For veterans of the conflict and their families, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a granite wall engraved with the names of the 58,311 Americans who died as a result of the war, has proven a particularly important touchstone since it first opened in 1982. The wall has provided comfort to those who have needed help reconciling with the past, or who have simply wished to remember a buddy or loved one. But what about those vets and families who simply cannot make the pilgrimage to our nation’s capital to visit the memorial?
MILITARY
buncombeschools.org

Owen Community Prepares Memorial for Veterans Day

Photos provided by C.D. Owen High. The Vietnam Memorial at Charles D. Owen High will look sharp for Veterans Day (Nov. 11) thanks to the effort and generosity of Owen community volunteers. The stone memorial honors soldiers that went to Owen and lost their lives during the Vietnam War. Led...
MILITARY
Republic

Mark Franke: Reflections on meaning of Veterans Day

As I reflected on Veterans Day this year, several different emotions were evoked. So in no particular order, here they are. But first a disclaimer. My father was a veteran of D-Day, and that qualifies me to be a Son of the American Legion, an organization I have proudly served at the local, regional, state and national levels. The American Legion exists to support veterans just as one would expect but also to teach and to preserve the great principles on which our nation was founded. Justice, freedom and democracy are prominent in the organization’s preamble. In fact I am writing this at my local Legion post, a location which serves as a muse for much of my perspective on our state of affairs.
FESTIVAL
rmusentrymedia.com

Current and former RMU veterans share what Veterans Day means to them

MOON TOWNSHIP– On Nov. 11th, we as a country come together to honor those who have selflessly sacrificed their safety for ours. Current and former military members gave their take on what Veterans Day means to them personally. David Ausman, former Sergeant (Sgt.) in the Marine Corps and current director...
MOON, PA
Seacoast Online

'Just listen': Seacoast veterans share what Veterans Day means to them

When 94-year-old George Sherwood sounds taps on his bugle at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover every Memorial Day and Veterans Day, it’s a somber reminder of the ultimate price paid by many service members throughout America’s conflicts. While Nov. 11 is a day set aside to honor all those that...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
fox26houston.com

Honoring the true meaning of Veterans Day with your children

Veterans Day is a great time to educate your children about the history of the holiday and the numerous sacrifices U.S veterans made for our freedom. Honoring the holiday with your family will make it more meaningful and leave your children with lasting memories of the day’s significance. These memories will live on in their adulthood and the way they honor veterans throughout their life. Below are five suggestions that will be impactful and memorable for you and your children for years to come.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OCRegister

Korean War Memorial to be unveiled on Veterans Day in Fullerton

Joe Pak remembers the moment he was inspired to construct a local memorial to U.S. troops killed during the Korean War. Pak, a longtime Orange County resident, said he was visiting the Korean War Memorial at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and was dismayed no names were included in the tribute.
FULLERTON, CA
thefocus.news

What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
FESTIVAL
Fox News

Johnny Joey Jones On The Meaning Of Veterans Day

Johnny Joey Jones, Retired Marine, and Fox News Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the importance of remembering our service members on veterans day. “I think what I love most about Veterans Day, and I know all my guys and gals I’ve served with acknowledged is really, it’s not just a single day, it’s a season. And that’s a really neat thing to see the celebrations going on. It kind of loop it back at I had a buddy that’s a Silver Star recipient was for those that don’t know, it makes them a bona fide hero. It means that the things he did should have killed him and they didn’t. And in the process, he saved somebody else and he got asked to go speak at one of these. One of the guys he served with and deployed with the VFW and that guy’s hometown, and in our group text, we all got to go on that journey with him. You know, he’s taking pictures of his uniform, he’s going to wear it and he’s taking pictures on the road and he’s taking pictures at the event and he’s sending them back to us and he’s not asking for praise, but we’re giving it to him. And that’s the kind of interaction that I just live for and love, and that’s what we need.”
MILITARY
Clayton News Daily

Military medals and what they mean

Many medals are issued by the U.S. government to members of the Armed Forces. But what do the medals mean, how are they earned, and where do they rank in terms of prominence and prestige? Stacker takes a look at military medals and what they mean. TownNews.com Content Exchange. Welcome...
MILITARY
L'Observateur

OPINION: If others won’t say it, let us mature Americans exclaim it: Hoorah for those who serve and who have served

Remember when the nation had unflagging respect for our men and women in uniform, when we took pride in observing Veterans Day, the Marine Corps birthday and the anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Navy? Remember presidents in the past who encouraged the nation to stand proud for our servicemen and servicewomen; to recognize the sacrifices they willingly endured for love of country? Observance of those military observances, all three of which occurred over the past four weeks seemed to lack enthusiasm. Why?
MILITARY
