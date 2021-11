BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are losing starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to free agency. The left-handed pitcher was “close to finalizing” a contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Not long after that, Jon Heyman reported the deal was agreed upon — a five-year contract. Sources: The Tigers are close to finalizing a multiyear deal with free agent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez had a 4.16 ERA and 3.32 FIP last season for the Red Sox. Finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2019. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) November 15, 2021 Eduardo Rodriguez is headed to the Tigers on...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO