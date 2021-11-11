CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Dobbs (September 9, 1960 ~ November 8, 2021)

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

Freddie Dobbs, 61, was one of a kind.  He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (PopPop), brother, uncle, and friend. His love for his family was immeasurable, and his loyalty to his friends was endless. He never met a stranger – he was a friend to all he knew.

Fredrick “Freddie” Lee Dobbs

Freddie had a passion for the movie theatre industry. He served in that line of work for 40 years. He made many friends along the way and impacted many lives.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Roberts Dobbs; daughters, Ashley Tolbert (Nick) and Whitney Marcum (Lee); son, Ryan Dobbs (Samantha); grandchildren, Nella Sue Tolbert, Tula Mae Tolbert, and Mika Lee “Tripp” Marcum, III; and brother, Greg Dobbs (Paula). He was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Dobbs and Mildred Sue Pegues Dobbs.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks to please bring a toy for a Toys for Tots donation or donate to https://everloved.com/life-of/freddie-dobbs/donate/.

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

