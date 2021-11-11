‘Start the Healing’ With the First Track Off Korn’s 14th Studio Album

Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace and Grade A Productions have announced that a new Juice WRLD album, Fighting Demons, is to be released posthumously on his birthday December 10, 2021 through Interscope Records. In a joint message in their press release, Wallace and Grade A spoke about WRLD’s love of music and his battle with mental health issues, stating, “Jarad (Juice WRLD) was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.” Wallace created the Live Free 999 Fund in April 2020 in honor of her son to address mental health challenges and substance dependency in youth. This would be Juice WRLD’s second post-humorous album, with the first album “Legends Never Die” released July of last year.
