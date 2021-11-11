‘Start the Healing’ With the First Track Off Korn’s 14th Studio Album

Roddy Ricch‘s second studio album, tentatively titled Live Life Fa$t, could be dropping soon. The rapper took to Twitter to celebrate the 100th week of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial on the Billboard 200, writing, “all my fans GOATs ! it’s time for another one.” Although Ricch did not specify an album or single release date, he previously revealed that Live Life Fa$t may clock in at around 51 minutes with 18 tracks. He also shared on Instagram Story in October in order for them “to drop the album we gotta have a NO skip policy,” hinting that he and his team are polishing up the record to make it the best it can be.

