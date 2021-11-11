CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Our view: Massport needs to open bus routes to Logan

The Derry News
 6 days ago

With commuters again flooding the highways in and out of Boston to work every day and the worst constraints of the pandemic lifted, it’s time Massport looked closely at treating residents north of Boston fairly. When the pandemic began, all Logan Express bus service shut down, along with most...

www.derrynews.com

Community Policy