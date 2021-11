If you don’t love that, you don’t love NHL hockey. Games like these are why I still romanticize this sport, even though recent events have proven it can be a lot better. Saturday night was the first “big” regular-season game in a long time for Toronto, playing in front of a massive crowd, going up against the Bruins for the first time since November 2019. There was some serious emotion in this game, especially down the stretch in the third period, which you love to see as a hockey fan.

