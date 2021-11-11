CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigal exhibit explores relationship between Black Americans and U.S.

Cover picture for the articleThe Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society opens a new exhibition Nov. 19, in the Chrin Gallery at the Sigal Museum in Easton. “Another American’s Autobiography: Selections from the Petrucci Family Foundation’s Collection of African American Art,” running through July 10, is a collaboration...

The Rochester Beacon

Photo exhibition explores intimacies of Black life

With his new solo exhibition, Rochester photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden continues a multilayered exploration of Black life in America that has been a hallmark of his career. The exhibit, which opened Nov. 5 at the George Eastman Museum, examines the roles of race, sexuality, and gender in the lives of Black Americans.
ROCHESTER, NY
CHRIN GALLERY / EXHIBIT OPENING / SIGAL MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENING: “Another American’s Autobiography: Selections from the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art”

Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition in the Chrin Gallery at the Sigal Museum. Opening November 19, 2021 is Another American’s Autobiography: Selections from the Petrucci Family Foundation’s Collection of African American Art. The exhibition is...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Collegian

‘Dear Black Child’ exhibit explores identity through gazing portraits

Last Wednesday, the Augusta Savage Gallery in New Africa House debuted artist Eesha Suntai’s exhibit “Dear Black Child,” a collection of paintings that explores her perspective on Black identity in the United States. The exhibit includes 14 paintings, with standouts featuring portraits of subjects with penetrating gazes. At the entry to the gallery is “The Offering,” a small still life of Suntai’s own hand cradling a succulent nectarine.
VISUAL ART
“Visit Imaginary Places!” exhibit explores the world through art

The “Visit Imaginary Places!” exhibit in Linderman Library is open for students and faculty to explore the world — without a passport — through the lens of artifacts and art. The exhibit was created by Lois Fischer Black, curator of Special Collections, Ilhan Citak, archives and Special Collections librarian and...
“Resilience” curated exhibition explores empathy for nature, animal kingdom

“I like animals. If you talk to a dog or a cat, it doesn’t tell you to shut up,” Marilyn Monroe reportedly shared with photographer Milton H. Greene at his New York studio during a Look magazine photo fashion shoot featuring the actress hugging a Pekingese dog. Based on Greene’s iconic 1955 photograph, fine art realism painter and contemporary sculptor Mara Sfara of Farmington, Connecticut conceived a figurative oil portrait titled “Marilyn Monroe and a Pekingese Dog,” noting while her subject is beaming in the painting, the work nods to the many hardships the actress endured and concealed behind a joyful demeanor including her desire and inability to have a child.
ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum exhibition explores a shadowed realm

“Penumbra” is such a lovely word. The sonorous middle syllable and the open vowel sound at the end make it a wonderful word to say out loud: “penumbra.” It’s the kind of word that one imagines Edgar Allan Poe would have relished for its musicality, making good use of it in one of his lyrical poems both for its meaning and its sound quality.
CHARLESTON, SC
Explore Afro-American images with the Rehoboth Art League

Rehoboth Beach – Join the Rehoboth Art League for an exploration of a groundbreaking new exhibition, Afro-American Images: The Vision of Percy Ricks, which gathers more than 130 works of art by 66 African American artists and is on display at the Delaware Art Museum. DATE: Wednesday, December 1. TIME:...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
An Archaeological Dig Reignites the Debate Over the Old Testament’s Historical Accuracy

If you stand on one of the outcroppings of the Timna valley, the most salient fact of the place is emptiness. Here in the heat-blasted flatlands of the Arava Desert, off a lonely road in southern Israel, it seems there’s nothing but stark cliffs and rock formations all the way to the jagged red wall of the Edomite Mountains across the Jordanian border. And yet the longer you spend in the Timna barrens, the more human fingerprints you begin to see. Scratches on a cliff face turn out to be, on closer investigation, 3,200-year-old hieroglyphics. On a boulder are the outlines of ghostly chariots. A tunnel vanishes into a hillside, the walls marked with the energetic strikes of bronze chisels. There were once people here, and they were looking for something. Traces of the treasure can still be seen beneath your feet, in the greenish hue of pebbles or the emerald streak across the side of a cave.
‘Black in Black on Black’ exhibit combines social science data with art

Ann Miller Woodford is many things, but one thing she’s admittedly not is “a data person.” Instead of making sense of the world through statistics, the Andrews-based artist, author and activist takes creative approaches and shares them through paintings, books, public speaking and other actions that focus on racial justice and equity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
American Culture Program will explore reproductive justice in Virginia

Randolph College’s Spring 2022 American Culture Program will focus on the fight for reproductive justice in Virginia. The program will introduce students to the reproductive justice movement on a national level while also diving into its impact on Virginia residents. Created by women of color and indigenous women in the 1990s, reproductive justice refers to unlawful controls placed on minority women’s bodies and how they experience reproductive health discrimination differently than white women.
Native American art exhibit set this month at Ramsdell

MANISTEE — "First Americans" is an exhibit featuring work by Native American Artists residing in Michigan/Anishinaabe Aki, that is set to be available from Nov. 9 through Dec. 30 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee. The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, listed in the National...
MANISTEE, MI
‘The Matrix’ Resurrects Relationship Between Media and Culture

After the release of the first “Matrix,” fans were seemingly plugged into all things in that cinematic world. This is because of the ingeniousness of the Wachowskis, utilizing the advancements in their own world to create depth in their fictional one. While A-list actors like Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fischburne...
Emerson exhibits explore bases of identity, volcanic aftermath

Emerson exhibits explore bases of identity, volcanic aftermath. Warm up with a step into one of the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture’s featured exhibits this fall. Liminal Strangeness by Jade Lowder considers our ties to space. It is on display in the Weaver Room Gallery through November 12th.
Line between happiness, devastation explored in art exhibit in Hamtramck

When painter Caitlin Cartwright taught English in Namibia while in the Peace Corps, she was drawn to a particular student. Kaino was a joyful young girl who loved to laugh, usually covering her nose and mouth with her hands as she did so. She always wore a red beanie cap that covered her forehead, leaving only her eyes visible when she laughed.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
State Museum exhibit explores Black struggle for educational equity

ALBANY — A new exhibit at the New York State Museum explores the centuries-long fight for educational equity for Black children in New York and beyond. "Courage: The Black Struggle for Quality Education," is now open for the public to view at the State Museum, State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced Tuesday.
ALBANY, NY

