Colorado Springs, CO

7-minute video shows 48-year-old Peyton man arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot

 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Peyton man is facing charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. FOX21 News obtained the video from a viewer which shows 48-year-old Thomas Hamner who was arrested in Colorado Springs Tuesday.

The video shows him being cuffed and then eventually led to an unmarked black vehicle. His current charges included fighting against police who were trying to keep people from entering the U.S. Capitol building.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Hamner has a criminal history of resisting arrest and hindering police officers in their line of duty. These events took place January, October and November of 2014.

Hamner can be seen in images from a body-worn camera video outside the Capitol, and, according to the arrest report, he was holding onto a toppled metal barricade while an officer held it from the side. He was also accused of helping push a Trump sign towards police officers.

In connection with the Capitol insurrection, the January 6 Capitol Riot Committee issued two subpoenas to ex-Trump aides. The committee want those who are subpoenaed to sit for depositions scheduled on Nov. 13 through Dec. 13.

According to a FOX report, more than six hundred people are now facing criminal charges in connection with the insurrection. The first person to be sentenced for assaulting law enforcement on that day was Scott Fairlamb, age 44, who received 41 months in prison on Wednesday.

Officials say that this could serve as a benchmark for similar cases.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

AmericanMillennial
6d ago

So wrong. Patriots being arrested and mistreated while the true criminals in the White House continue to destroy America.

