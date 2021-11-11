Gill Commons to get surveillance after shots fired last month

Reports of a shooting at William Gill Commons last month led Meadville Housing Authority members this week to approve spending nearly $10,000 for new security cameras at the low-income public housing facility.

When Meadville Police Department received an early-morning report of shots being fired at the apartments on Walker Drive, officers contacted the authority in hopes of obtaining video footage of the area, Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich told board members.

“We had nothing outside,” she told the board.

The incident was reported at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 17, according to Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci.

An investigation determined that at least three vehicles were involved, he said, but only one was still present when police arrived.

The vehicle that remained had been struck twice by bullets and officers found seven shell casings at the scene, according to Stefanucci. The shell casings were all of the same caliber, but he said it was possible that more than one gun had been involved. In addition to the bullet holes found in the car that remained at the scene, broken glass was also evident where one of the other cars had been parked.

No one was known to have been injured in the incident, Stefanucci said, and little information could be gathered from residents in the area at the time.

The lack of outdoor surveillance equipment at the apartments meant no information could be gathered from video of the incident either.

Describing the equipment purchase as “an initial step,” Rockovich said it would enable the authority to install eight cameras connected to a system capable of integrating 32 total cameras.

“We have a lot of criminal activity up there,” she told the board members assembled in the Holland Towers community room on Monday. “This is something we really, really need. We need it here (Holland Towers), too, but right now I think Gill Village is our priority because (it) has a lot of problem children that we would like to get under control.”

The network video recorder equipment to be installed will store footage for more than a month and will enable staff members to access live footage from their cell phones, Rockovich told the board.

“So if, say, one of the managers gets a call at home in the evening from a tenant who says things are going on,” she said, “they can actually pull it up. They can see the love version. They can also go back and look at what happened previously.”

Such footage can also be easily downloaded and provided to law enforcement authorities if necessary, according to Rockovich.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.