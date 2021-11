Well, the season opener for Ohio State may not have gone the way Buckeye fans were expecting, but it was nonetheless a win and an exciting finish. After leading by eight at the half, Ohio State let Akron claw its way back into the game. The Zips, who are expected to be in the upper tier of the MAC this year, took the lead with just six seconds left on a rare four-point play. Akron’s Ali Ali hit a three, drew the foul on E.J. Liddell, and finished the and one, to give the Zips a one-point lead.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO