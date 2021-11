It usually surprises people to discover that my own artwork was never published in a single issue of Rock ‘N’ Roll Comics from 1989 through 1994. Nor did my drawings ever appear in any Carnal Comics between ‘94 and ‘99. This despite the fact that I ran the well-known first publishing company, and owned the lucrative second. Oh, I drew rough storyboards for my comic scripts to give to the actual illustrators. (The scripts were written as I drew the thumbnail sketches, so that I would always be thinking visually.) But my own artwork never appeared in a single one of the 300 or so comic books that I’ve written or published.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO