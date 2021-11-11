Air Jordan 4 Gets a Cozy Makeover in Honor of Children's Book, 'Where the Wild Things Are'

Following the debut of the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE in an all-red makeup, the Jordan Brand unveiled an Air Jordan 9 in a spicy “Chile Red” colorway. While a couple of other silhouettes by the Jumpman such as the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT and Air Jordan 1 Mid have been adorned with the peppery hue, this latest offering opts for a primarily red assemblage with hints of black all throughout the shoe. The shoe bears a close resemblance to the “Motorboat Jones” edition from the 2012 Kilroy Pack with a full fiery red suede quilted upper stitched with intricate outlines while a glossy patent leather fills out the edges swooping from the mudguards up to the ankle collars. Stark black details hit the eyelets, tongue branding label, pull tab and “23” branding above the heel counter. The shoe sits over an equally polished midsole in red that gives off a squeaky clean look with a black rubber outsole to seal it all together.

14 DAYS AGO