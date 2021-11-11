CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Air Jordan 4 Gets a Cozy Makeover in Honor of Children's Book, 'Where the Wild Things Are'

By HB Team
Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand pays homage to the classic 1963 children’s book Where the Wild Things Are with a cozy Air Jordan 4. Offered exclusively in grade school sizes, the...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

CUUP Launches Sparkly Underwear Collection for the Holidays

CUUP has released its latest collection of underwear just in time for the holidays. Getting you into the festive spirit, the brand has crafted its new offerings in “Gold,” “Onyx” and “Pyrite” hues covered in a metallic finish. The intimates are made of CUUP’s new Lurex fabric, which uses innovative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Off-White™'s Air Jordan 2 Low Is Officially Releasing

Off-White™ and are back together once again, this time gearing up for the release of their collaborative Air Jordan 2 Low in “Black/Blue” and “White/Red.”. As per Virgil Abloh‘s signature aesthetic for his brand Off-White™, the AJ2s feature prominent stamped “Off-White™ for Nike” Helvetica branding on the medial alongside touches such as the infamous zip-tie that’s attached to the laces. However, switching things up for the duo’s collaborative line is the inclusion of Michael Jordan’s signature, which finds itself plastered over the lateral mid-panel. Despite Abloh previously working with Jordan, this is the first time this element has been featured in any of the Off-White™ works.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 9 Receives a Spicy "Chile Red" Makeover

Following the debut of the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE in an all-red makeup, the Jordan Brand unveiled an Air Jordan 9 in a spicy “Chile Red” colorway. While a couple of other silhouettes by the Jumpman such as the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT and Air Jordan 1 Mid have been adorned with the peppery hue, this latest offering opts for a primarily red assemblage with hints of black all throughout the shoe. The shoe bears a close resemblance to the “Motorboat Jones” edition from the 2012 Kilroy Pack with a full fiery red suede quilted upper stitched with intricate outlines while a glossy patent leather fills out the edges swooping from the mudguards up to the ankle collars. Stark black details hit the eyelets, tongue branding label, pull tab and “23” branding above the heel counter. The shoe sits over an equally polished midsole in red that gives off a squeaky clean look with a black rubber outsole to seal it all together.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid ’Schematic’ Releasing in Kids Sizing

Celebrating the Air Max 1, Nike launched the ’Schematic’ collection in 2019. Multiple color options were dropped, and now Jordan Brand will get onboard. Releasing in kids sizing, we have the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This Air Jordan 1 comes constructed with White leather across the base while Black hits...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Where The Wild Things Are#The Wild Things#Air Jordan 3#The Air Jordan 4 Gs#Jordan Brand#Klekt
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Returns in a Muted Makeup

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is back as a women’s release in a “Cool Grey/Light Blue” colorway. With a nearly traditional AJ1 construction, the shoe differs from its predecessor with a full-length Zoom Air unit and oftentimes cutout Swoosh. The design features a gray nubuck upper, along with light...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Off-White x Air Jordan 2

There’s quite a bit of buzz surrounding the Air Jordan 2. In the past couple days, images of a UNION and J Balvin collaboration were revealed, further indicating that the brand has big things in store for the silhouette. But well before we see these hit the shelves, Off-White is to kick things off later this week, dropping two colorways that are modeled after a game-worn pair from Jordan Brand’s archive.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 11 Goes Wild for Black Friday

The Air Jordan 11 is receiving a stylish makeover with an animal print release in a women’s size run. Available for purchase on Black Friday, the shoe features a black nubuck upper and pony hair overlay that combines tiger, leopard and cheetah prints. Red metallic branding throughout completes the design.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Rui Hachimura's Air Jordan 8 Surfaces Online: Photos

Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards has made a sizeable impact for his team since coming into the league, and during that time, he has enjoyed some pretty lucrative endorsement deals. One such deal comes straight from Jordan Brand, where he now gets to wear all of the latest Jumpman models. In that time, he has received his very own colorways for certain models, and now, he is even getting his own stamp on a classic from the 90s.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
11Alive

Atlanta author releases children's book to feature superheroes with special needs in honor of brother

ATLANTA — We all know the famous superheroes: Captain America, Iron man, Wonder Woman, and the list goes on. But Atlanta author Deonte' Bolden is introducing a new type of hero in a book that hits close to home. Bolden recently published Differently Abled, a children's book about a group of friends who each have special needs. It's about learning to accept and embrace what makes them different.
ATLANTA, GA
Hypebae

Telfar's Shopping Bag Gets a "Sage" Green Makeover

Telfar continues to expand its line of the popular Shopping Bag with a new colorway dubbed “Sage.”. The upcoming drop follows the brand’s previous releases such as the “Cerulean” and “Lavender” iterations. As suggested by its name, the handbag dons a muted green shade ideal for your fall and winter fits. As always, the unisex purse comes in Large, Medium and Small size options, with Telfar’s logo embossed at the front. The main compartment is complete with a magnetic closure, along with double handles and crossbody straps.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Brings Fall Colors to a Women's Dunk Low

The ever-popular Nike Dunk Low returns in a women’s release celebrating 50 years of Nike innovation. Dressed in a fall-ready color scheme, the Women’s Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse” features a white upper with hits of orange and a dark brown Swoosh. Very few silhouettes are as cherished as the Nike...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Gentle Monster Debuts New Eyewear Styles in 2022 Pre-Collection Campaign

South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster has unveiled new sunglasses as part of its upcoming collection for 2022. In the latest campaign, the label debuts seven styles, featuring everything from bold shapes to oversized lenses. Standouts include the Crella 01, a slim cat-eye acetate frame that works well for both casual and classy looks. The Tambu 01, on the other hand, comes in a rectangular shape for a ’00s-inspired fit. For larger silhouettes, you can opt for the Lo Cell 01, an oversized square style accentuated with studs on each corner. The collection is complete with more frames such as the Reny, Le-01, Daru and LiLit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

NOAH and adidas Reunite With Running-Inspired Collection

NOAH x adidas continue their partnership with a capsule collection inspired by running. NOAH cofounder Brendon Babenzien’s personal passion for running fueled the collaboration, which features two new silhouettes — the Noah Lab Race and Noah Vintage Runner. Available in tonal brown and white/yellow/green colorways, the NOAH x adidas Lab...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

ROTATE Sunday Taps Diemme to Design Utility-Focused Hiking Boots

Copenhagen-based label ROTATE has joined forces with Italian footwear brand Diemme to design a pair of hiking boots. Arriving as part of the ROTATE Sunday line’s latest drop, the shoes are a combination of the Danish name’s playful style and Diemme’s craftsmanship. A rubber sole serves as the base, while suede panels add to the color-blocked look in shades of violet, green and yellow. The pair is styled with some of ROTATE’s latest pieces, including pastel yellow sweats, as well as a gray velour tracksuit.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Peep the Frill Swoosh on Nike's "Valentine's Day" Dunk Low

While we still have Thanksgiving and Christmas to look forward to, Nike has gone ahead and given its Dunk Low a Valentine’s Day makeover. The silhouette boasts a hot pink look overall. The upper comes with “Prime Pink” tumbled leather overlays, while the toe boxes, tongues and heel branding are dressed in “Team Red.” Elsewhere, the suede Swooshes are accentuated with lace trim for a unique look. The dark red midsoles and pink outsoles round off the footwear style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike and Swarovski Collaborate on a Women’s Air Force 1

Nike and Swarovski add another collaboration to their impressive roster, joining forces on a truly unique Air Force 1 Low available in “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways. The monochromatic designs come decked out with avant-garde bejeweled overlays secured with large screws. Each pair comes with an etched “NIKE AIR FORCE 1” screwdriver to remove the panels, offering a customizable take on the style.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

AMI Paris Unveils Blue-Themed Unisex Capsule

AMI Paris has joined forces with Mytheresa to launch a collection of cozy unisex garments for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Following a color palette of ice blue, Klein blue and black, the collection is comprised of outerwear, knitwear and accessories. Genderless wardrobe staples such as puffer down jackets arrive in oversized fits, and are paired with warm turtleneck wool sweaters featuring AMI’s logo at the front. Elsewhere, the range features gloves and trapper hats to keep you warm throughout the cold months. Rounding out the capsule is a half-zip top and comfy trousers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 Gets Postponed

In light of the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival leaving 10 dead and hundreds injured, Nike has postponed the launch of the Cactus Jack x Air Max 1. The collaboration was set to launch December 16 in “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colorways, marking the first installment of a wider five-part drop. Nike released a statement via the SNKRS app that read: “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH Teases New Nike Collab

Designer Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH has teased a vintage-inspired Nike silhouette on her Instagram Stories and we’re already excited. According to subsequent posts, Yoon is currently visiting the Nike campus, so an official reveal may be happening soon. Yoon appears to be wearing a take on the Nike Air Adjust...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy