Air Jordan 4 Gets a Cozy Makeover in Honor of Children's Book, 'Where the Wild Things Are'

South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster has unveiled new sunglasses as part of its upcoming collection for 2022. In the latest campaign, the label debuts seven styles, featuring everything from bold shapes to oversized lenses. Standouts include the Crella 01, a slim cat-eye acetate frame that works well for both casual and classy looks. The Tambu 01, on the other hand, comes in a rectangular shape for a ’00s-inspired fit. For larger silhouettes, you can opt for the Lo Cell 01, an oversized square style accentuated with studs on each corner. The collection is complete with more frames such as the Reny, Le-01, Daru and LiLit.
