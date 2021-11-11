Their service must never be taken for granted

The Grant County Department of Social Services Board met Nov. 3. The first motion approved was the use of a youth assessment and screening program called Youth Assessment & Screening Instrument. The youth justice system is utilizing YASI to divert youth from the juvenile justice system to make sure kids never enter the justice system. Clark Theleman mentioned that the human brain does not stop developing the impulse control sections until individuals are well into their twenties and that the justice system must acknowledge that kids are different.
Good Shepherd Health Care System’s CareVan Medical Transportation Services received a grant of $20,000 from the Rural Veterans Healthcare Transportation Program. With the help from this grant, veterans living in CareVan’s service area are able to arrange transportation to Good Shepherd for medical appointments, to pick-up medical supplies and equipment, attend classes, support groups and more.
The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 marked the Armistice that brought an end to World War I. The United States would make that day, Nov. 11, a national holiday to honor and remember those who served our nation in military service. In Canada, this day is known as Remembrance Day, when their citizens honor those who lost their lives in military service.
An Air Force veteran who served in the military for 14 years, with tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, was the main speaker during the annual Carbon County Veterans Day program held Wednesday in Jim Thorpe. Nate Krajcirik, a lifelong resident of the Panther Valley, told of the many veterans he...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Focusing on rural communities this year, one out-of-state Foundation is awarding over $300,000 to some Louisiana non-profits to help improve people’s oral health. The SWLA Center for Health Services purpose is right on the website. “Our mission is to provide quality, comprehensive health care to...
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is receiving millions of dollars in grants to help low income families with childcare needs. This type of funding is something that the city gets every year from the federal government, but this year, there’s something new which should help 5,000 kids struggling to get childcare.
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Senior Services Director Dwayne Pielech announced Wednesday that his agency is receiving a grant of $350,000 from the Ohio Department of Aging for the purchase of vehicles and equipment to support expanding nutrition programs. “We’re facing all kinds of challenges, and we will continue to not just...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more […]
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Veterans in need now have somewhere to turn for legal services in the Midlands. Thursday, the University of South Carolina announced it is expanding its free services for veterans with support from a $225,000 grant from Boeing. The clinic helps veterans facing issues with credit, financial matters,...
CHICOPEE – Final plans are underway for the Western Mass Post 9/11 & Service Dog Memorial Park after grants were approved for the project during the City Council meeting on Nov. 4. Mayor John Vieau discussed the project, which will be located on Westover Road in Ward 1. He explained...
[UPDATED] Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services has been selected to receive a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund—the largest private grant in the nonprofit’s nearly 50-year history. “Union Station is deeply grateful for this transformational gift. It will help deepen and expand our work, which would...
The YWCA is increasing advocacy services with the help of a national grant. The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia was recently awarded a $45,000 grant to go to the YW CARES Program. It is an effort to better serve victims of violence in the Sullivan County area. The...
Gov. Kathy Hochul is following up on her predecessor's initiative to cut costs by scaling back on the number of correctional facilities the state operates, and at this point we are cautiously optimistic that she will go about it in a manner that gives greater consideration to the employees and communities that will be affected.
A coalition of RI’s Business Support Organizations (BSOs) with a track record of serving Women and BIPOC-led small businesses was awarded $1 million from the innovative Small Business Administration's (SBA) Community Navigator Pilot Program. This grant is one of only 51 awards from more than 700 applicants nationally and is...
Kaylee's Candy Company held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 23. They offer delicious sweets, pastries, and custom cakes, and are located in the shopping plaza behind the San Ann in Grant. Festivals. New Life United Methodist Church, Grant First Baptist Church and the Grant Library all...
Enosburg Public Library has been selected as one of 100 libraries to participate in round three of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award comes with a $3,000...
BISMARCK, N.D. – Research shows that people want to remain living independently at home as long as possible, even as their physical abilities may change. In North Dakota, caregivers, called qualified service providers (QSPs), provide important supports that help people live independently at home, including a variety of personal care services, meal preparation help and related support.
