Their service must never be taken for granted

The Grant County Department of Social Services Board met Nov. 3. The first motion approved was the use of a youth assessment and screening program called Youth Assessment & Screening Instrument. The youth justice system is utilizing YASI to divert youth from the juvenile justice system to make sure kids never enter the justice system. Clark Theleman mentioned that the human brain does not stop developing the impulse control sections until individuals are well into their twenties and that the justice system must acknowledge that kids are different.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO