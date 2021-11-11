CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ACC football title race still wide open

By Hank Kurz Jr. The Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Coast Conference divisional races are far from decided and several...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acc
footballscoop.com

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says Baylor's last-second field goal violated 'code of sportsmanship'

The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
jerryratcliffe.com

Turnovers, poor shooting doom Cavaliers in 67-47 loss at Houston

Virginia ran into a buzz saw on its first road trip of the season, as 15th-ranked Houston built an early lead and cruised to a 67-47 win on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (1-2) trailed by as many as 16 points across the opening 20 minutes, with 14 of Houston’s 36 first-half points coming off of 12 Virginia turnovers.
NBA
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Delaware County Daily Times

Football: Malvern has the Wright stuff to get a leg up in Inter-Ac title race

NEWTOWN SQUARE — Malvern Prep inched within a victory of winning the Inter-Ac championship with a physical 17-7 win over defending champion Episcopal Academy Friday. Isaiah Wright rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, the second set up by a 20-yard naked bootleg by quarterback Jack Capaldi to effectively put the game away.
MALVERN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy